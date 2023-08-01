Goldman Sachs Forecasts Record Global Oil Demand in July and Predicts Supply Gap in Second Half of the Year

Goldman Sachs: Global oil demand will hit a record in July and there will be a supply gap in the second half of the year

Goldman Sachs has increased its forecast for global oil demand this year, stating that the market has moved past concerns about growth prospects, leading to a shift from a surplus to a shortage in the global oil market. Analysts at the bank have raised their oil demand forecast for this year by approximately 550,000 barrels per day (bpd), predicting that global oil demand will reach a record high of 102.8 million bpd in July. As a result of strong demand, there is expected to be a shortfall of 1.8 million bpd in the second half of the year, surpassing expectations. In addition, there is projected to be a gap of 600,000 bpd in 2024.

Goldman Sachs attributes their positive outlook for higher oil prices and lower volatility to reduced recession risks and OPEC’s efforts to increase prices. However, the bank’s analysts also note that OPEC’s idle production capacity has significantly increased over the past year, international offshore projects have resumed growth, and US oil production costs have declined. These factors may limit the upside potential of oil prices.

Goldman Sachs maintains its forecast for Brent crude oil prices at $86 per barrel in December 2023 and expects prices to rise to $93 per barrel in the second quarter of next year due to ongoing supply shortages. The bank’s analysts highlight the reappearance of the supply gap, noting that Saudi Arabia is expected to cut production by an additional 1 million bpd until September. In early July, the Saudi Ministry of Energy announced an extension of the voluntary additional production reduction measure of 1 million bpd of crude oil until the end of August. There is a possibility that these voluntary output cuts may be further extended, tightening the global supply.

Since May of this year, Saudi Arabia has voluntarily reduced production by an average of 500,000 bpd of crude oil. In July, they further reduced production by 1 million bpd, maintaining an average daily output of 9 million barrels. The market anticipates that these actions by Saudi Arabia will contribute to continued upward momentum in global oil prices.

On July 31st, global oil prices reached near three-month highs and were expected to record their largest monthly gain in over a year. Brent crude futures were trading around $84.4 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at approximately $80.6 per barrel.

Overall, with expectations of record oil demand in July and a projected supply gap in the second half of the year, Goldman Sachs remains optimistic about higher oil prices and lower volatility in the global oil market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

