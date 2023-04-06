Dimitris Tsementzis, head of the machine learning department, and Marco Argenti, head of the information department, have plans for the use of artificial intelligence at Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs

The head of information at Goldman Sachs and the head of machine learning say we’re at a tipping point with artificial intelligence (AI). Big language models like the AI ​​form behind Chat GPT could transform the way Wall Street does business. Marco Argenti and Dimitris Tsementzis outline three areas where the bank is experimenting with large language models, such as summarizing complex documents.

From time to time, a monumental technological advance occurs that turns the way businesses are run on its head. And according to one of Wall Street’s top tech executives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI), we’re on the verge of another.

“I was born in the ’60s. I lived before computers and have been a nerd since I was ten years old. I’ve played with pretty much everything, and this thing instinctively feels, to me at least, to be one of the two or three really big things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Goldman Sachs chief information officer Marco Argenti said in Talking to Business Insider about big language models. Large Language Models (abbreviated as LLMs) is the form of AI behind Chat GPT.