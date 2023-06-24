Goldman Sachs: Huge writedown on acquisition of fintech lender GreenSky

Goldman Sachs could face a steep devaluation on its takeover of the fintech lender GreenSky, occurred in 2021, after trying to get rid of the business.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, Goldman bought Atlanta-based GreenSky for $2.24 billion to accelerate its push into consumer finance. But just 18 months after the bank’s September 2021 statement announcing the deal, Solomon said it plans to sell the business after mounting losses and disruption at Goldman’s consumer division forced a strategic shift.

KKR, Apollo Global Management, Sixth Street Partners, Warburg Pincus and Synchrony Bank were among the asset managers and lenders involved in the first round of bidding, which began in early June, according to people who declined to be identified to talk about the sale.

