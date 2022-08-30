Home Business Goldman Sachs: inflation could exceed 22% in the UK next year
Goldman Sachs: inflation could exceed 22% in the UK next year

Inflation in the UK could reach 22% next year if natural gas prices remain high in the coming months. Goldman Sachs warns that this surprising forecast is the result of the severity of the crisis that is unfolding in the UK and beyond, with the hope that inflation will reach its peak in October. Goldman’s forecast is even grimmer than Citigroup’s last week, which predicted inflation spiked at 18.6%, well above the 13% forecast by the Bank of England earlier this month.

Even if energy costs moderate, as predicted by the bank’s commodity analysts, inflation will peak at 14.8% in January, according to economists. However, a percentage sufficient to push the United Kingdom into recession.

As evidence of the extreme volatility of the electricity markets, gas prices plummeted on Tuesday amid signs that the region is stepping up efforts to contain consumption and stockpile for the winter. Prices have been extremely volatile in recent days, with reduced trade and concerns about flows from Russia.

