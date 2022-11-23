According to the giant of the US financial sector Goldman Sachs the proposal of the European Commission on the “price cap” to gas, would cause more harm than good to the market.

The American investment bank claims that the ceiling on the price of gas (and electricity) without an associated ceiling on demand would not only not solve the gas deficit in Europe, but would risk making it worse, incentivising gas consumption compared to what would be observed without a price cap.

Price cap on gas, the harmful effects for Goldman Sachs

Goldman analysts say that “Limiting stock-level gas prices, as proposed this week by the European Commission, will have several detrimental effects.” Here are some.

. The proposed price cap should be applied to existing contracts. Consequently, in the event of the use of the cap, gas suppliers would have an incentive to reduce the volumes sold in the following month (meaning the following contract) in favor of volumes later in the forward curve, at gas prices without a cap. This can exacerbate short-term tightness in the market. Termination of trade agreements and risk management. A cap could impact the settlement prices of existing contracts and the value of existing hedges. This can interfere with the effectiveness of market participants’ risk management policies, either by devaluing previously stratified hedging (and thus devaluing companies that have acted to hedge against higher gas or electricity prices) or by discouraging future hedging.

It is unlikely that the threshold will be reached to activate the cap

L’only positive component of this price cap proposal according to Goldman Sachs is theunlikely that the high threshold required to activate it will be reached: both for the TTF, the achievement of 275 EUR/MWh (for two weeks) and the TTF Spot – LNG price spread at 58 EUR/MWh (for 10 days). Neither condition has been met in 2022 and they are not part of the US investment bank’s base case scenario.

Furthermore, according to experts at Goldman Sachs, if the trigger conditions are not met, tightening market events that push prices near the proposed limit are likely to prompt preemptive action by market participants, potentially leading to all effects the negative limits discussed above.