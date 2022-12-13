Goldman Sachs is poised to cut at least hundreds more jobs as it moves forward with the restructuring plan of its consumer banking division amid growing uncertainty about the future of the economy. This is what Bloomberg reports, specifying that the Wall Street giant could eliminate at least another 400 positions in its retail banking operations division.

CEO David Solomon confirmed Goldman Sachs’ intention to no longer pursue the ambitions initially placed in the growth of the consumer banking business.

Solomon recently said he was reviewing other Goldman Sachs operations in order to better manage staff and limit costs.

The U.S. bank continues to be under pressure to manage spending after investing significantly in integration operations and technology.

Analysts expect Goldman’s adjusted annual profit to fall as much as -44%.