[NTD Beijing, November 08, 2022]When China will lift the lockdown has always been the focus of the market. After a week of turmoil in China and Hong Kong, stocks rebounded on Monday (November 7), and investors speculated that Beijing may relax and clear policy, but economists at Goldman Sachs predict that China is still “months away” from lifting the lockdown.

Recently, there have been many rumors that the Chinese Communist Party has eased restrictions on epidemic prevention. But over the weekend, Chinese health officials reiterated Beijing’s stance, insisting on a zero-zero policy.

Hui Shan, chief China economist at Goldman Sachs, said in a note that China “is still months away from reopening as vaccination rates among the elderly remain low and the case fatality rate among the unvaccinated, according to official Hong Kong data. seems high.”

“For now, a safe and orderly reopening is very difficult.” The note said Beijing may continue to implement the zero policy “until all necessary medical preparations are completed.”

Hui Shan predicts that China may relax epidemic prevention regulations in the second quarter of 2023.

