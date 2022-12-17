Listen to the audio version of the article

Goldman Sachs is preparing to lay off 4,000 employees, 8% of its workforce, in the toughest cost crackdown among Wall Street players. The big financial brands are feeling the effects of the new climate of economic weakness, with inflation and interest rates on the rise and the unresolved war in Ukraine which have aggravated sharp slowdowns in deals, from mergers and acquisitions to placements.

The cuts to Goldman, according to rumors, could start by the end of January, perhaps before the payment of the traditional bonuses which represent a significant item of compensation in the sector. The bank had already eliminated 500 jobs in September and indicated it would consider reductions of at least 40% in premiums to thousands of investment bankers, a record since the 2008 crisis.

Rush to austerity

Goldman, with the new moves, stands as a symbol of the austerity race, with Wall Street that could follow the path taken by hi-tech in archiving easy pandemic and post-pandemic expansions. Morgan Stanley recently canceled 1,600 jobs, 2% of the total; Citigroup eliminated dozens of them, from Europe to Asia. JP Morgan and Bank of America are planning to cut bonuses by 30% and analysts are pushing estimates for all of high finance, on balance, now towards 50%. Among the global groups, cuts are also planned for Credit Suisse, 2,700, and Barclays, about 200.

The big hires

Goldman appeared among the US institutions most exposed to the need for savings, fresh from a hiring wave that pushed the total number of employees to 49,100 at the end of September, up 14% from last year and 28% from the end of 2019. It even suspended the traditional annual practice of firing the underperformers, usually between 1 and 5 percent of employees. The quintet of Goldman, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Bofa and Citi collectively increased their headcount by more than 60,000 employees in three years, by an average of 10%.

The consumer credit flop

At the Wall Street bank par excellence, the new restructuring should affect all activities, in particular hundreds of employees in its Marcus consumer business, one of the bets of recent years where the company has however admitted bitter disappointments. Chief executive David Solomon has made no secret of foreseeing more difficult times. At a recent industry conference, he stressed that he “feels headwinds, especially in the short term” and that he has put plans in motion to “mitigate expenses.” In the third quarter of 2022, Goldman reported declines in profits of 43% and revenues of 12%, with investment banking falling 57%.