Goldman Sachs: These 21 stocks have high earnings potential

Goldman Sachs believes investors should be on the lookout for stocks that offer dividends rather than buybacks these days. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs said investors should stick to stocks that pay high dividends, not those that companies are buying back.

Chief US equity strategist David Kostin suspected dividends would continue to rise.

Kostin thinks that share buybacks are likely to slow down and dividend-payer performance would be better.