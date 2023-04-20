Goldman Sachs: These 21 stocks have high earnings potential

13
Goldman Sachs said investors should stick to stocks that pay high dividends, not those that companies are buying back.
Chief US equity strategist David Kostin suspected dividends would continue to rise.
Kostin thinks that share buybacks are likely to slow down and dividend-payer performance would be better.
As fears of a 2022 recession mounted, pundits advised to favor stocks that offered reliable returns through dividends and share buybacks.
How can investors be successful even in a recession?
