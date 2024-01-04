Goldman Sachs: These are the 7 most important topics on the stock market in 2024

Generative AI will continue to be an important market topic. picture alliance / dpa-tmn | Zacharie Scheurer

Goldman Sachs says artificial intelligence, industry and obesity drugs will be key market themes this year.

Anti-obesity drugs and generative AI appeared in 2023, but were still in their “infancy.”

The strategists shared their stock picks for the bank’s seven big market themes for 2024.

Certain trends will be particularly important for the stock markets this year 2024. In general, Goldman Sachs notes that the US economy is doing well following the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. Finally, the markets have significantly exceeded expectations in 2023.

Goldman Sachs expects this to remain the case for much of 2024.

