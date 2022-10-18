The American banking giant Goldman Sachs announced that it ended the third quarter of the year with profits and revenues down on an annual basis, but at better than expected levels. In particular, Goldman Sachs’ eps fell from $ 14.93 in the same period of 2021 to $ 8.25, still better than the $ 7.75 expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

The US bank’s overall revenue fell from $ 13.61 billion in the third quarter of 2021 to $ 11.98 billion, better than the $ 11.42 billion forecast by the consensus. It is worth mentioning the bad trend in the turnover of the investment banking division, which fell by 57% to $ 1.58 billion, in this case worse than the expected $ 1.84 billion. Goldman Sachs announced that it has concluded the third quarter of 2022 with a share buyback for a total value of $ 1 billion.

The American giant has confirmed the reorganization plan, one of the largest in its history.

The investment bank will merge its investment banking and trading businesses into a single division, while merging asset management and wealth management in another division, the Wall Street Journal reported from sources in the last few hours. close to the file.

Marcus, Goldman’s retail banking arm, will merge into the asset management and wealth management unit, according to The Wall Street Journal sources.

A third division will house banking operations, the bank’s portfolio of financial technology platforms, specialist lender GreenSky and its initiatives with Apple and General Motors.