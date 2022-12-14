The wave of layoffs that is investing important companies, even in the world of high finance, does not stop. The latest in chronological order is Goldman Sachs Group, that it intends to cut at least a few hundred more jobs, preparing to face an uncertain economy in the coming year.

According to insiders, the bank is developing plans that could eliminate at least 400 positions from its loss-making retail banking operations.

The CEO of Goldman Sachs, David Solomon, in this regard, he declared that he wanted to reduce the ambitions of the US banking giant in the consumer banking sector.

The investment bank is facing increasing pressure on spending having invested significantly in technology and operations integrationand while analysts expect the company’s adjusted annual profit to fall 44%.

“We continue to see headwinds on our spending lines, especially in the short term”Solomon said at a conference last week. “We started some cost reduction plans, but it will take some time before you can benefit from it. Ultimately, we will remain agile and scale the business as opportunities arise“.

The bank is also being reviewed its GreenSky installment business division, a venture Goldman finished acquiring in March.

The space for this type of lending has crowded at a time of growing concern about the health of the economy.

Investors greeted the deal lukewarmly when it was announced and expressed concerns about the way the business performed.

Morgan Stanley: That shock cut to bonuses

In fase another important Wall Street bank, Morgan Stanley, was also spending a reviewwhich has decided to cut Asian bankers’ holiday bonuses by up to 50%, according to a new Reuters report released this morning.

The conservative tone towards bankers’ year-end pay this year is in stark contrast to record bonuses which the banks distributed at the end of the year 2021.

The bonus cut means overall bankers’ compensation in Asia could decrease by a staggering average of 30%.

A few days ago too Jefferies was considering cutting bonuses.

CEO Rich Handler and chairman Brian Friedman said in a memo sent to employees last week that due to the bank’s aggressive hiring over the past three years, combined with declining transactions, bonuses would be lighter than usual.

The letter read: “As always, we will do the right thing for the long-term success of everyone at Jefferies and to continually invest in our people and our company so we can continue to build and thrive. But dlet’s say it clearly: ‘This is going to be a tougher season for Jefferies’ salariesjust as it will be for all companies in our sector’”.