Goldman Sachs: Top analyst warns of AI stocks

Goldman Sachs’ chief US equity strategist says AI deals are long-term investments. Paper Boat Creative/Getty Images

The chief strategist for US equities at Goldman Sachs told investors that artificial intelligence deals are long-term investments. “There’s a lot of euphoria,” David Kostin told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. Mega cap companies like Meta and Alphabet now benefit from the integration of AI.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

David Kostin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, urged caution when investing in artificial intelligence (AI) as they are not necessarily short-term investments and their impact remains uncertain.

“The artificial intelligence trade is likely to continue for a longer period of time,” Kostin told Tuesday Bloomberg TV, “there is a lot of euphoria. And some of the SharesThose that are likely to benefit are the big tech stocks that have performed well: Meta, Alphabet, Google, and Microsoft to some extent Amazon.“

He added that Big Tech’s revenue and growth prospects are likely to benefit from the integration.

AI offers significant added value for companies. Integrating the technology could increase productivity and reduce operational costs through automated labor.

For example, Meta has plans announcedgenerative AI in the ads of the Social-Media-Install giants. Kostin added that TO can increase net margins by 400 basis points over a decade.

These tech companies are likely to “do better, but it’s not necessarily [KI]that takes you to a higher level,” says the company’s top equity strategist, “and the question now is, ‘Well, over what timeframe are the generative AI benefits that can benefit companies?’

Others on Wall Street have expressed similar concerns. Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America Global Research, described the AI ​​sector in a recent note to his clients „Babyblase“.

The AI ​​rush began rocking markets in late 2022 after ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot, was launched. Suddenly, companies seemed to be rushing at the opportunity to capitalize on all things AI. In Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon’s first-quarter earnings releases KI was mentioned 168 times.

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings