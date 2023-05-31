Home » Goldman Sachs towards third round of layoffs. The cuts are coming
Banking giant Goldman Sachs is preparing to launch a new and third round of layoffs since September. This is what the CNBC website reports, announcing the Wall Street giant’s intention to cut around 250 jobs over the next few weeks.

Led by CEO David Solomon, Goldman Sachs was the first major US bank to cut its workforce, starting last September, when it laid off hundreds of employees.

Goldman then kicked out other employees in January

Other banks are also adopting the same strategy: this month Morgan Stanley announced 3,000 cuts while JPMorgan Chase laid off about 500 employees, according to reports on CNBC.

