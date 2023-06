Listen to the audio version of the article

Goldman Sachs is under investigation by both the Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission for its role in the events that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which in recent months has raised spectra of serious contagion and crises throughout the banking system American. Alongside the SEC, the Justice Department has also sent requests for the delivery of documents to the Wall Street giant.

Goldman had revealed in recent months, to be exact in early May …