Goldman Sachs, value stocks will also shine in 2023

Goldman Sachs, value stocks will also shine in 2023

According to analysts of Goldman Sachsvalue stocks could shine again this year due to the aggressive rate policies of central banks, primarily the FED.
After years of lagging their growth counterparts, cheaper so-called value stocks outperformed in 2022 after central banks began their bullish cycle to fight inflation.
“As big tech sees further pressure on margins, commodity prices continue to rise and real interest rates remain higher, we believe this trend will continue beyond 2022,” analysts led by Peter Oppenheimer wrote in a note Thursday.

Goldman Sachs analysts aren’t the only ones remaining cautious of the tech sector and other growth stocks, which in 2022 caused the worst sell-off on Wall Street since 2008. Savita Subramanian Of Bank of America he stressed that investors should avoid crowded parts of the stock market, including US tech giants.

US tech profit margins could take a hit in 2023

Michael Wilson, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, otherwise one of the most bearish voices on US stocks on Wall Street, warned that the profit margins of tech companies could take a hit this year. Higher rates tend to be particularly hurtful for foamier growth stocks, including technology, as they carry a larger discount to the present value of future profits.

Though valuations plummeted in 2022, Goldman’s Oppenheimer said growth stocks still remain expensive, while financials and energy are cheaper.

The index value MSCI World Growth it’s nearly 21 times its 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and 18 times its 20-year average, also according to Bloomberg data.

See also  Carry out the quality service to the end, Beijing I love my family, more than 10,000 brokers rushed to the star test_TOM News

The value of its counterpart MSCI World Value, on the other hand, it is slightly below its long-term average, as the data shows.
Last year’s outperformance of value stocks over growth stocks was the largest since 2000.

With the Federal Reserve signaling that interest rates will likely remain elevated until they see further signs of a cooling inflation, the outlook for earnings “will be crucial” as stock valuations decline further, Oppenheimer said.

Economic growth will also need to bottom out before a sustained recovery in equity markets overall takes hold, he warned.

