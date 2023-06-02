Home » Goldman Sachs: With these 15 stocks you benefit from AI explosion
Business

Goldman Sachs: With these 15 stocks you benefit from AI explosion

by admin
Goldman Sachs: With these 15 stocks you benefit from AI explosion

Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images

Artificial intelligence is rapidly gaining traction this year as it becomes more and more advanced.

Companies are increasingly investing in AI and making a name for themselves in their earnings announcements.

Here are 15 Goldman Sachs recommended stocks for investors to buy now.

Once a niche technology, is artificial intelligence (AI) finally hit the mainstream in 2023, according to Goldman Sachs, and too big to ignore. AI tools like the viral chatbot Chat GPT and the image generator DALL-E have exploded in popularity, normalizing the creation of computer-generated content that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago.

“Recent advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI) are helping to break down the communication barriers between humans and machines, with the ability to produce content in response to requests that is almost indistinguishable from human output” , wrote Sesha Phani, Vice President of Derivative Research Goldman Sachsin a May 31 note.

See also  Hongfuhan: The issue price is 96.66 yuan/share, online subscription on September 30 | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Home office: companies are downsizing their offices, the...

Surrogate motherhood, Tiziano Ferro: “Enough! Always issue decrees...

A-share market closes: The Shanghai Composite Index blows...

Bank of Italy, Panetta favored instead of Visco....

ECB, 25 years of the great institution amid...

“The point is that everyone has free time...

Japan, ECB: great threat for BTPs and the...

The four biggest mistakes with money, according to...

Autogrill: after Opas reopening, Dufry is close to...

Gentiloni on the Pnrr: “Ready to collaborate with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy