Goldman Sachs: With these 15 stocks you benefit from AI explosion

Artificial intelligence is rapidly gaining traction this year as it becomes more and more advanced. Companies are increasingly investing in AI and making a name for themselves in their earnings announcements. Here are 15 Goldman Sachs recommended stocks for investors to buy now.

Once a niche technology, is artificial intelligence (AI) finally hit the mainstream in 2023, according to Goldman Sachs, and too big to ignore. AI tools like the viral chatbot Chat GPT and the image generator DALL-E have exploded in popularity, normalizing the creation of computer-generated content that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago.

“Recent advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI) are helping to break down the communication barriers between humans and machines, with the ability to produce content in response to requests that is almost indistinguishable from human output” , wrote Sesha Phani, Vice President of Derivative Research Goldman Sachsin a May 31 note.