Shao Chen 2022-08-28 10:48:36

DoNews August 28 news (Shao Chen) Gome Retail Holdings Co., Ltd. issued a “profit warning announcement”, which is expected to be in the first half of 2022The loss exceeded 2.5 billion yuan.

According to the announcement, in the first half of 2022,Further Strengthened Epidemic Control Policies and Market Consumption Environmentwhich brought further challenges to the retail industry and the Group’s business was also affected.

Based on a preliminary review of the most recent management accounts of the Group, it is expected that the sales revenue during the reporting period will be less than the same period last year.A decline of about 45% to 55%the loss attributable to the owners of the parent company of the Group during the reporting period is expected to be inBetween RMB 2.5 billion and RMB 3 billionwhile a loss of 1.974 billion yuan in the same period last year.

It is reported that the data is only based on a preliminary review by Gome Retail’s management and is yet to be finalized. The final results announcement is expected to be released at the end of this month.

Previously, Gome was caught in rumors such as arrears in supplier payments, partner break-off, salary arrears, layoffs and other rumors. According to the financial report, Gome Retail’s revenue in 2021 will be 46.484 billion yuan, with a net loss attributable to the parent of 4.4 billion yuan.

On the evening of August 19, Gome Retail announced that the company will officially resume trading on August 22. At the same time, it announced that it plans to reorganize the company’s business segments, divest loss-making businesses, and inject two major shareholder properties and part of Anxun Logistics to optimize assets. structure and improve financing capacity.

