On February 26, at the “Fifth Global Wealth Management Forum – Wealth Management Situation in Economic Restructuring” co-sponsored by Caijing Magazine, Caijing Think Tank and Caitonghui, Gong Weihua, Chief Information Officer of Bank of Beijing He said that the digital transformation of banks is an important measure for banks to change their service models, improve organizational efficiency, and achieve high-quality development.

In Gong Weihua’s view, everyone is focusing on customer-centricity. To improve customer experience, many things need to be done. At least two changes must be made: First, banks must change from an internal perspective to a customer perspective. End-to-end customer experience process; second, we must shift from focusing on individual business units to building the entire chain of customer value creation, which requires a lot of changes within the bank, including organizational changes and management changes.

Gong Weihua believes that the digital transformation of banks is a deep and all-round transformation, which requires the management to stand on the overall level and carry out coordinated, systematic and integrated promotion. Linkage mechanism, agile operation mechanism, innovative breakthrough mechanism and management guarantee mechanism. Through the establishment of these mechanisms, the operation efficiency, service quality and customer experience of banking business will be continuously improved, a modern service system will be created, and more energy will be injected into the high-quality development of the real economy. Much financial dynamism.

The following is a partial transcript of the speech:

Gong Weihua: Thank you, host. The digital transformation of banks is the only way to implement the national development strategy, serve the real economy, implement regulatory requirements, and achieve high-quality development. Regardless of the national level, regulatory authorities, and Beijing, all have put forward requirements for the digital economy and digital transformation. For example, Beijing has proposed to build a benchmark city for the global digital economy. Against this background, domestic commercial banks have pressed the accelerator key of digital transformation one after another. Digital transformation has become an important strategy for the development of banks, and it is also an important starting point for serving the real economy in the new era.

Looking back at the development history of the entire banking service industry, from the earliest accounting computerization to the subsequent networking and informatization, the blessing of modern information technology has realized the standardization and scale of services in the entire financial industry, effectively solving the problem of slow labor in the manual era. Due to the contradiction between quality and efficiency, services have shifted from physical outlets to online mobility. The application of information technology has made it possible for banks to provide customers with efficient and high-quality services while also meeting their individual needs. The digital transformation of banks is an important measure for banks to change their service models, improve organizational efficiency, and achieve high-quality development.

Bank of Beijing attaches great importance to digital transformation, and puts forward five transformation strategies led by digital transformation. As the pace of digital transformation has accelerated significantly, a series of results have been achieved.

There are three main highlights:

First, focusing on customer experience and user experience, and centering on value creation, the Bank of Beijing has established a communication, collaboration, and integrated development mechanism between various business areas, business and technology. Everyone is talking about customer-centricity. To improve customer experience, many things need to be done. There are at least two changes: First, the bank must change from an internal perspective to a customer perspective, and create an end-to-end customer experience process. . Second, we must shift from focusing on individual business units to the entire chain of customer value creation, which requires major changes within the bank, including organizational changes and management changes. Bank of Beijing has made a lot of explorations in these areas and achieved results.

Second, the Bank of Beijing has built a unified financial operating system, which breaks down the barriers between information systems, forms a service support capability in China and Taiwan, and realizes the digitization of the entire link. Specifically, Bank of Beijing adopts a cloud-native, distributed, and micro-service framework system to form a series of standardized, componentized, pluggable, and reusable business and technical components. Accumulated capabilities form a general, open technology, stable operation, and feature-rich communication technology overall solution, realize scene co-construction, business symbiosis, and ecological sharing, and effectively expand the depth and breadth of Bank of Beijing’s services. Paying attention to safety, safety is the premise. Bank of Beijing has integrated relatively strong safety capabilities in the unified financial operating system, laying a solid foundation for the development of the entire business.

Third, the Bank of Beijing has built a unified data base, which breaks through the barriers between data, realizes full-service data collection, full-factor data recording and real-time calculation of data, and realizes the evolution from the digital signature stage to the digital exchange stage. will move towards the digital intelligence stage.

To sum up, the digital transformation of banks is a deep-seated and all-round change, which requires the management to stand on the overall level and carry out coordinated, systematic, and integrated promotion. In the process of digital transformation, continuously establish and improve the strategic coordination mechanism, Through the establishment of collaborative linkage mechanism, agile operation mechanism, innovation breakthrough mechanism and management guarantee mechanism, the operation efficiency, service quality and customer experience of banking business will be continuously improved, a modern service system will be created, and high-quality development of the real economy will be injected More financial dynamism.

Zhang Wei: Just now, several guests have been mentioning that strategy includes mechanism. The basic path of digital transformation strategy is really worth exploring. I would like to invite Chief Gong to talk about the situation of Bank of Beijing.

Gong Weihua: Thank you, host. The strategic path is that each bank formulates a strategic path suitable for each enterprise based on its own strategic vision, combined with its own actual situation, the internal and external competitive environment, management status, and customer structure. The strategy implementation path of Bank of Beijing is to do a good job in GBIC² combined financial services. Through the effective connection and efficient coordination of government financial services, commercial bank financial services, investment bank financial services, corporate financial services and consumer financial services, the internal and external scenarios will be opened up, upstream and downstream Customer connection and deep link of industry ecology. In order to do a good job in GBIC² combined financial services, Bank of Beijing has simultaneously built five major systems, namely the ecological service system, the new retail strategy system, the wealth management and asset management system, the intelligent risk control system and the data governance system.