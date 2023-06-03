Good and bad dirigisme according to Carlo Bonomi

There is good leadership and bad leadership. It depends on the points of view because in the end everything is relative. That of the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi is also quite contradictory. On the one hand he is asking Europe to adopt a common industrial policy. On the other, however, he criticizes what has been adopted in terms of cars and packaging with the introduction of the plastic tax and disposable plates and cups.

A rather contradictory position considering that the rules on environmental protection (starting with zero-emission cars by 2035) are born right in the rooms of Brussels. If this is bad leadership, what’s the good one? The leader of Confindustria does not seem to understand the difference. And so, on the occasion of Copres Business Europe underway in Madrid, he asked for both things: “Europe must adopt a common industrial economic policy” without, however, adopting “dirigiste approaches”. He does not explain, however, the two urgencies can be reconciled

European Parliament

“All countries fully agree on the principle of technological neutrality to face the transitions underway – explained Bonomi – Also, in view of the 2024 European elections European industrialists believe it is necessary for the EU to position itself as an industrial continent, to govern the environmental and digital transitions adequately and within the correct timescales and to commit itself to greater autonomy over raw materials and key technologies, including rare earths, semiconductors and solar panels, artificial intelligence”.

“It is essential – added the leader of the Italian industrialists – to allow for an energy supply at competitive prices and, in this sense, the EU must equip itself with an electricity market with investments in the long term because the future of our manufacturing will depend on these challenges”. Among the topics at the center of the meeting between the European Confindustrie also the new Stability and Growth Pact which, according to Bonomi, “it is crucial that it safeguards and encourages investments”. Dirigisme and dirigisme. After all, it’s just a lexical question.