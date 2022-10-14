Good dollar!Fed’s September minutes show limited improvement in inflation, will continue to push for rate hikes



The minutes of the Fed’s September meeting released at 02:00 on October 13, Beijing time, showed that Fed officials were surprised by the speed of inflation and said at the last meeting,They expect higher interest rates to remain until prices fall。

In the discussions leading up to the 75 basis point rate hike, policymakers noted that inflation is disproportionately affecting low-income Americans. They reiterated,Rate hikes are likely to continue and will continue to move higher until the problem shows signs of being resolved。

“Participants felt that in order to achieve the Committee’s legislative mandate to promote maximum employment and price stability, the Committee needs to act and maintain a tighter policy stance,” the meeting summary states. Officials further noted that with inflation showing little sign of abating so far…they have Raised its assessment of the path to the federal funds rate that may be needed to achieve the Committee’s goals.

S&P 500 edged higher after meeting minutesSome traders took one of the comments as a signal that the Fed may abandon rapid policy tightening amid further turmoil in financial markets. “Several participants pointed out that, especially in the current highly uncertain global economic and financial environment,It is important to adjust the pace of further policy tightening to reduce the risk of material adverse effects on the economic outlook。”

Ahead of the meeting, a slew of recent data showed that inflation pressures in the U.S. are indeed still rising, though not as fast as they did earlier this year. Last month’s figures were well above the Fed’s 2% target: The Fed’s preferred gauge of consumer price spending inflation rose 6.2% in August from a year earlier, excluding food and energy spending, which rose 4.9%. U.S. producer prices rose 0.4% in September, a report showed.

“Participants believed that inflation remains unacceptably high and well above the Committee’s long-term 2% target,” the minutes said.Inflation is falling slower than they had expected。”

The rate-setting FOMC members pointed out at the meeting that the economy needs to slow to cool inflation.themDowngraded its forecast for the economy, forecasting annualized GDP growth of just 0.2% in 2022 and 1.2% in 2023, well below trendsignificantly lower than 2021, which had the strongest growth since 1984.

They said inflation was being driven by supply chain problems that were not limited to commodities but also labor shortages.

However, officials also expressed optimism that the policy would help loosen the labor market and lower prices. Officials have said recently that they do not expect interest rates to remain high until inflation falls to 2 percent. “Participants judged that inflationary pressures will gradually subside over the next few years,” the meeting summary said.

At the end of the meeting, the FOMC approved a third consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points, raising the benchmark rate to a range of 3%-3.25%. Markets are widely expected to approve a similar rate hike at the next meeting in early November.

Officials did point out that theyThe time is coming when they think the pace of rate hikes will at least slow down, although they don’t give a timetable for when it will slow down。

FOMC members noted: “While assessing the impact of cumulative policy adjustments on economic activity and inflation,At some point it would be appropriate to slow the pace of policy rate hikes。”

They said,There will be such an opportunity after the federal funds rate “reaches a sufficiently stringent level,” after which it “probably should remain at that level for some time.”, until there is convincing evidence that inflation is on track to return to the 2% target. ”

The summary of economic forecasts at the meeting stated that,The “final rate” or the end of the rate hike is around 4.6%. Markets expect the Fed to raise rates until early 2023 and then keep rates on hold throughout the year.

Based on the above news, it can be seen that the minutes of the Federal Reserve show that the rate of decline in U.S. inflation is slower than expected, and it is expected to continue to raise interest rates. This is a positive for the U.S. dollar index, which is expected to rise again in the future.

At 11:16 on October 13th, Beijing time, it was reported at 113.31.