On January 3, the latest outlook report released by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi showed that even if the United States can avoid a recession in 2023, American consumers and investors may face An economic slowdown that could last until 2024. Zandi has coined a new term to describe this protracted recession, calling it a “slow recession.”

The prevailing view on Wall Street is that the U.S. economy could enter a brief recession in the first half of 2023 as the Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to help cushion investors and consumers, but the recession will end well before the end of the year.

But while Zandi thinks the Fed’s most aggressive rate hikes in decades will have a detrimental effect on GDP growth, he believes a strong U.S. labor market and other consumer-related factors should help prevent a full-blown contraction in the economy.

“There is no doubt that the U.S. economy will struggle in the coming year as the Fed struggles to contain high inflation. But my base case is that the Fed will be able to do so without triggering a recession,” he said in the report. “

Based on a series of forecasts, Zandi expects U.S. GDP to grow by about 1% year-over-year or lower in all four quarters of 2023.

Zandi is not alone in his belief that the U.S. economy will avoid a recession this year. Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius and other prominent Wall Street figures take a similar view. In a departure from Zandi’s view, Hatzius expects a lot of pain in the U.S. economy, but he thinks the pain will come over a longer period of time, making it easier for consumers and investors to deal with.

Moody’s expects U.S. GDP growth to bottom out at 0.8% in the third quarter of 2023. Zandi and his team don’t expect U.S. GDP growth to exceed 2% until the third quarter of 2024.

Economists see about a 65% chance of a U.S. recession in 2023, according to the median forecast in a Wall Street Journal survey.

The figure below shows the possibility of the U.S. economy falling into recession in 2023. The blue column represents the possibility of recession, and the green line represents the possibility of accumulation. It can be seen that the probability of falling into recession is increasing as time goes by.

While Zandi disagrees, he concedes that the biggest risk posed by such a strong belief is that a U.S. recession will swell as consumers and businesses rein in spending to boost savings in preparation for tough times ahead. Be a “self-fulfilling prophecy”.

Wall Street economists generally expect a U.S. recession to begin before the second half of 2023. But as MarketWatch analyst Isabel Wang reports, there is still much debate about the depth and duration of the U.S. downturn.

Based on the above news, it can be seen that analysts generally believe that the economic prospects of the United States in 2023 are not impressive, which may increase the risk aversion sentiment in the market, which will benefit the price of gold. Investors need to keep an eye on this.

