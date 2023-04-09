Good start｜The province’s coal output in the first three months was 15.59 million tons, the best level in ten years

In the first quarter of this year, the province dispatched 15.59 million tons of coal output, the best level in the same period in ten years, and achieved a good start in the first quarter. The province’s coal mines have had no fatal accidents for 17 consecutive months, and no major or above accidents have occurred for 66 consecutive months. This is what the reporter learned from the Provincial Coal Management Bureau.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Provincial Coal Management Bureau, at present, 181 coal mine project construction list accounts have been established in the province. According to project approval, construction filing, special acceptance, completion acceptance and other links, early intervention, full chain tracking guidance, and door-to-door service are implemented ; 13 coal mines have been put into joint trial operation or completed and put into production, releasing high-quality coal production capacity of 3.75 million tons per year. Promoting the intelligentization of coal mining is an important measure for coal mining enterprises in our province to ensure safety and increase production. According to the “Implementation Plan for Intelligent Construction of Coal Mine in Heilongjiang Province (2023-2025)” and “Work Plan for Intelligent Construction of Coal Mine in 2023”, our province will use three years to promote coal mines with severe disasters in the province, 1.2 million tons/year and above Large coal mines and other qualified coal mines realize intelligent mining.

Coal mine safety supervisors go down to check

This year, the Provincial Coal Management Bureau sent a number of working groups to the coal mines in Jixi, Hegang, Qitaihe, Shuangyashan and other areas to provide service guidance, support and encourage production coal mines to use new equipment and new processes to improve production efficiency, and further realize coal mining automation, intelligent.

In the No. 2 Fully Mechanized Mining Area of ​​Shuangliu Coal Mine in Baoqing County, Wu Qizhi, a technician, keeps an eye on the display screen of the intelligent fully mechanized mining equipment, and remotely monitors the working data such as the traction speed of the shearer, the cutting height of the drum, and the position of the shearer. The conveyor belt is continuously being transported out of the mine… Mine manager Wang Fuqing introduced that at the end of 2022, Shuangliu Coal Mine will introduce intelligent fully-mechanized mining equipment to build an intelligent fully-mechanized mining face; Functions such as coal machine memory cutting, fully mechanized mining hydraulic support and machine shifting, and one-button start of three machines are safe and reliable in operation and high in efficiency; In the control room, pull the operating lever like driving a car, and the coal can be cut and dropped remotely to realize automatic transportation. After the intelligent transformation, the sea of ​​people tactics became history, and the coal production has been greatly improved. As of March 31 this year, Shuangliu Coal Mine had excavated 1,931.3 meters and produced 256,000 tons of raw coal, an increase of 36% and 60% respectively over the same period last year.

The Provincial Coal Management Bureau requires coal mine supervision departments in all localities to adhere to the concept of people first and life first, solidly carry out comprehensive rectification of coal mine safety production, special rectification of coal mine safety production in key counties (districts), and advanced research and judgment to prevent major safety risks. Illegal and illegal production and construction activities and other activities. Benchmark 15 safety production measures of the State Council Safety Committee, 20 of the State Mine Safety Supervision Bureau and 46 safety production measures of the Provincial Safety Committee to promote stable coal production, increase production and reach production.

Correspondent: Liu Fukun; Reporter: Su Qiang