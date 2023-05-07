Goodbye citizenship income. Here’s what those who lose it can do. The news

Goodbye citizenship income? Here’s what those who lose it will be able to do

Il income Of citizenship was replaced. From what? Not only by one, but by two measures, one linked to assistance and one to active employment policies. The government of Giorgia Meloni in this way he hopes to overcome one of the most criticized points of the subsidy introduced by the Conte I government: the lack of distinction between those who can and those who are not in a position to look for work. For whom it is defined “occupiable“, in particular, the basic income changes name and substance: it will be called Support for training and work.

The latter is the new tool for those who have from 18 to 59 years olddoes not study and is deemed “can be activated to work” from social services. The last transfer with the reason “citizenship income” that these people will receive will be the one relating to the month of July. From September, they will instead have 350 euros per month for no more than a year.

Ma recipients will have to participate in professional training and qualification courses. And, every 90 days, go to the employment centers to update your position. Already introduced in the Maneuver, the income cut for these individuals will generate spending savings of more than 776 million euros, as estimated by the Parliamentary Budget Office. The cost of this support in the Technical Report to the decree is instead estimated at 112.5 million for 2023. The annual expenditure for income is around 8 billion euros.

