Only thanks

After the company replaced me as director of Tomorrow, I received a wave of love. It looks like my funeral when I was alive, but it’s also confirmation that we haven’t wasted time over the years

Good morning everyone,

in recent years my colleagues and collaborators have had the opportunity to get to know my strengths and weaknesses, among the latter one that has often been pointed out to me is that I am not particularly expansive when it comes to appreciation (and that I am perhaps a little too soft in pointing out things that are wrong). More generally, I have a deserved reputation for not being one to express a lot of emotion.

This time I have to force my nature to try to really convey the great sense of gratitude I feel in these hours.

I’ve been replying to a message every second for two days, I just can’t take the phone calls, I haven’t even started looking at the emails.

I would just like to say thank you, to all of you, i’m trying to do it individuallyone by one, but I take the opportunity and the space to do it collectively as well.

I’d like to quote some of those messages, but they are personal and it wouldn’t be fair: from colleagues, to the many collaborators, interns who have spent a few months with our newspaper, journalists near and far, perhaps who I’ve barely met, and then even the politicians who we targeted so much that they say hello and thank you.

My first reaction was, perhaps with an excess of journalistic cynicism, that I seem to be attending my own funeral alive: I never thought I would receive so much affection from people, known or unknown, with whom I interacted in a context that is yet always – and perhaps only – work.

But this cascade of messages and phone calls leads me to a more general conclusion that I would like to share with you.

The sense of newspapers

In the age of social media and disintermediated communication, we can all build a personalized media diet: news circulates for free, opinions are not lacking, to be influential people (whether they are influencers or not) it is certainly not necessary to join the register of journalists .

Whole generations don’t even know what a newsstand is and consider paper only uselessly dead trees.

In this context, newspapers may seem like junk, who needs a masthead under which to collect facts and opinions? Not just opening Instagram or TikTok or signing up for a newsletter?

When Domani was born, in 2020, we all made the bet that there was a space for newspapers. Maybe not huge, but relevant.

After three years and that experience is over, at least for me, I can confirm that there is a space indeed: because in recent years Domani has been much more than a container for articles.

We focused on two things: producing original information, which no one had and which many preferred to avoid being released, and putting together analyses, opinions and ideas that would allow us to tackle complexity.

Subscribe to the newsletter

