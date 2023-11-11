Goodbye deerskin on the steering wheel – this is the new car luxury

For example Mercedes: With the new MMA platform, on which the future CLA is also based, it will no longer be possible to press any heads or “swipe” on different screen surfaces in the future. For Mercedes, buttons, buttons or touchscreens no longer represent the luxury, the special thing that has characterized the brand in its long history. The future Unique Selling Proposition is the virtual assistant through which the vehicle speaks to the driver or passengers, like Jarvis. The complexity of the “thousand and one” apps that can be downloaded and constantly updated is anything but a luxury for the S-Class of the future. Today’s problems with voice control are well known, most voice controls are miserable, misunderstand people and are hopelessly lost when it comes to dialects. This is exactly the challenge for New Luxury, and with generative AI this challenge can be mastered. The new Mercedes language assistant learns how children learn through millions of speech and hearing contacts. OpenAI changed the world with ChatGPT.

