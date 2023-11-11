Home » Goodbye deerskin on the steering wheel – this is the new car luxury
Business

Goodbye deerskin on the steering wheel – this is the new car luxury

by admin
Goodbye deerskin on the steering wheel – this is the new car luxury

For example Mercedes: With the new MMA platform, on which the future CLA is also based, it will no longer be possible to press any heads or “swipe” on different screen surfaces in the future. For Mercedes, buttons, buttons or touchscreens no longer represent the luxury, the special thing that has characterized the brand in its long history. The future Unique Selling Proposition is the virtual assistant through which the vehicle speaks to the driver or passengers, like Jarvis. The complexity of the “thousand and one” apps that can be downloaded and constantly updated is anything but a luxury for the S-Class of the future. Today’s problems with voice control are well known, most voice controls are miserable, misunderstand people and are hopelessly lost when it comes to dialects. This is exactly the challenge for New Luxury, and with generative AI this challenge can be mastered. The new Mercedes language assistant learns how children learn through millions of speech and hearing contacts. OpenAI changed the world with ChatGPT.

See also  Investing is DANGEROUS: 3 Tips to Not Destroy Your Assets

You may also like

The analysis of the 2023 mayoral election results...

Then, sadism and the (broken) armor of atheism

Elon Musk: Ten children from these three women

Luminance’s Autopilot: the Revolutionary Artificial Intelligence System That...

ECB: Lagarde ready to cut rates, also indicates...

122 Supporting Activities Promote CIIE Exhibitions and Talks:...

Complicated implementation – OECD minimum tax: hurry or...

US Dollar on the Rise in Chile Amid...

Polestar: future projects, new models built with Renault...

Strengthening Supervision and Preventing Risks: Examining Capital Market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy