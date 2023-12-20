Goodbye discounts, petrol prices are rising again

A new flare-up arrives for energy prices, this time due to the events in the Red Sea, where the Houthi rebels of Yemen (linked to Iran) target ships and have already induced various shipping companies to interrupt transits. And since a significant share of global oil traffic passes through there, the prices of crude oil, wholesale refined products and (consequently) petrol and diesel at the pump are increasing. According to the Staffetta Quotidiana survey, this morning Eni increased the recommended fuel prices by one cent per liter, and for petrol this is the first increase since September 12th; since then Eni has reduced its recommended prices by 24 cents per litre. However, for diesel it is the first increase since September 15th, when prices dropped by 22 cents.

These are the average prices charged communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and processed by Staffetta, recorded at 8am yesterday morning on approximately 18 thousand plants: self-service petrol at 1,767 euros/litre (- 1 thousandth, companies 1,768, white pumps 1,766), self-service diesel at 1,732 euros/litre (unchanged, companies 1,733, white pumps 1,730). Petrol served at 1,909 euros/litre (unchanged, companies 1,947, white pumps 1,832), diesel served at 1,873 euros/litre (unchanged, companies 1,911, white pumps 1,795). LPG served at 0.717 euros/litre (unchanged, companies 0.725, white pumps 0.707), methane served at 1.450 euros/kg (unchanged, companies 1.456, white pumps 1.445), LNG 1.417 euros/kg (unchanged, companies 1.421 euros/kg, white pumps 1,413 euro/kg). These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1,854 euros/litre (served 2,123), self-service diesel 1,827 euros/litre (served 2,101), LPG 0,847 euros/litre, methane 1,540 euros/kg, LNG 1,447 euros/kg.