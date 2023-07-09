Goodbye Europe. Arab funds look to Chinese automakers

Arab funds look to Chinese cars

From Ferrari and Lamborghini to Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Wealthy Arab sheikhs spend a fortune on European luxury cars. One example above all: Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a billionaire member of the Abu Dhabi ruling class, is known for his collection of Mercedes S, each colored in a different shade of the rainbow. Not content with owning an endless collection of priceless cars, the sheikh also enjoyed customizing them. But what about the golden Lamborghini Aventadori in which Turki Bin Abdullah, a member of the Saudi royal house, drives around the streets of London. But along the streets of Dubai there is a continuous darting of European supercars. It is therefore the Old Continent that dominates luxury dealerships, whether we are talking about sports cars or elegance and comfort.

Electric competition

This attraction to “Made in Europe” was also reflected at the level of investment funds. In addition to the cars, the “paperoni” with the petrodollars also bought shares to guarantee their presence in those houses of absolute prestige. Today, however, it no longer seems that way. Thanks to the ecological transition, and thanks to a car market where new players land on the market with top-of-the-range products, Arab investment funds are looking less and less at Europe and more and more at China. The country of the Dragon is in fact churning out electric cars with extraordinary characteristics which, if they still don’t have the charm of those of the Old Continent, compete in all respects in terms of design and performance. Besides being green.

The NIO’s Human Horizons

Chinese cars also have the edge in terms of market prospects. The Dragon has a series of winning assets on its side, from the monopoly of batteries and michochips, to government support programs, to the immense internal market. These factors allow the brands of the Celestial Empire to invade world markets with exponentially growing numbers. Therefore, investment towards the East, rather than in Europe, promises higher returns. Here Cyvn Holding, for example, has decided to buy 7% of Nio. In this way, the Abu Dhabi government fund will give a liquidity injection (more than 700 million euros) to the Shanghai manufacturer. But that of Cyvn Holding is only the latest in a series of cases. The Saudi Arabian Investment Ministry, no more than twenty days ago, declared its readiness to invest around 5 billion euros in Human Horizons, the Chinese company that has recently entered the European market with two supertop electric models.

From oil to green

There is also a contribution to these climbs to the European Houses the will of the Arab ruling families to ride the change in world mobility and to invest the money earned with oil in renewables and electric cars. In this logic, the idea, in many cases, is to become a shareholder in a brand and subsequently push the company to build its own cars in Arab countries as well, contributing to the economic transition. It has already happened with Iconiq Holding Limited, a startup founded by Chinese entrepreneur Allen Wu in 2016 and purchased in 2022 by Nwtn, a Dubai-based company financed by Sultan Investments, the UAE real estate giant. Nwtn built a auto factory also in dubai. Saudi Arabia, for its part, is the main investor in a US house that will produce its electric vehicles in Jeddah. It’s Italy? For now, Ferrari has (growing) distribution and theme parks in the Arabian peninsula. But leaving Maranello is just out of the question.