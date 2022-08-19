Listen to the audio version of the article

The 2023 Geneva Motor Show will not happen. After the cancellation in 2020 due to Covid, the Swiss event did not open its doors even in 2021 and 2022. This year it was confirmed by the same organizers in April with a post on social media, also indicating the date of February 19, 2023 as the day of the inauguration, but the official denial has arrived. The reason? “Due to the uncertainties of the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks associated with the evolution of the pandemic, the organizers have decided to focus exclusively on planning the event in Doha in 2023”, explained Maurice Turrettini, President of the Foundation Geneva International Motor Show. Instead, the event in Qatar, scheduled for November 2023, has been confirmed.

Geneva Motor Show 2023, the causes

The cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show 2023 is linked to the low turnout of manufacturers, now increasingly reluctant to participate in major trade fairs in the sector. Added to this is the questionable management of the 2020 edition, canceled a few days after the inauguration only after the Federal Council’s ban on organizing public events with over a thousand participants. As we wrote at the time, it would have been more appropriate to cancel the Exhibition with more notice, thus avoiding the assembly of the stands and the related millionaire investments.