Home Business Goodbye Geneva Motor Show 2023. It will take place in Qatar in November
Business

Goodbye Geneva Motor Show 2023. It will take place in Qatar in November

by admin
Goodbye Geneva Motor Show 2023. It will take place in Qatar in November

The 2023 Geneva Motor Show will not happen. After the cancellation in 2020 due to Covid, the Swiss event did not open its doors even in 2021 and 2022. This year it was confirmed by the same organizers in April with a post on social media, also indicating the date of February 19, 2023 as the day of the inauguration, but the official denial has arrived. The reason? “Due to the uncertainties of the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks associated with the evolution of the pandemic, the organizers have decided to focus exclusively on planning the event in Doha in 2023”, explained Maurice Turrettini, President of the Foundation Geneva International Motor Show. Instead, the event in Qatar, scheduled for November 2023, has been confirmed.

Geneva Motor Show 2023, the causes

The cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show 2023 is linked to the low turnout of manufacturers, now increasingly reluctant to participate in major trade fairs in the sector. Added to this is the questionable management of the 2020 edition, canceled a few days after the inauguration only after the Federal Council’s ban on organizing public events with over a thousand participants. As we wrote at the time, it would have been more appropriate to cancel the Exhibition with more notice, thus avoiding the assembly of the stands and the related millionaire investments.

See also  China Southern Airlines: "China Southern Airlines Convertible Bonds" converted 9,285 shares in the first quarter, accumulatively converted to about 1.619 billion shares | Daily Economic News

You may also like

The Huawei Mate 50 series is basically “finalized”,...

Wall Street futures down sharply, US options expire...

The cleaning efficiency of large-sized floors has been...

Sold out Boat Show, double ticket sales

Gas, it is alarm for the autumn: it...

Bitcoin swerves to -8% with risk-off return on...

The number of annual paying users exceeds 40...

Bad weather: in Tuscany 5,500 without electricity. In...

The stock exchanges today, August 19th. Mixed price...

Just Eat Takeaway: agreement with Prosus which acquires...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy