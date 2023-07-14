Goodbye piracypezzotto, assist for Serie A TV rights. And now Sky-Dazn…

Tomori, Kean and Kalulu (Lapresse)

Goodbye piracy,pezzotto (for 5 million Italians), assist for Serie A TV rights: Sky-Dazn scores

The Senate has given the green light to the war on online piracy (after the ok of the House on March 22nd). War against the “pezzotto” which broadcast Serie A, Champions League matches and so on illegally. An important decision for the Serie A League who is negotiating with broadcasters for i league TV rights contracts from 2024 onwards (three-year or maybe even five-year term): on the table, in addition to the possibility of a free-to-air match on Saturday evening (on Italia 1), pay-per-view matches (TV and streaming) which see Sky and Dazn still in the front row for negotiations. The goal of Italian football is always to get closer to the target set before the auction, i.e. a figure close to 927.5 million a year that Serie A collects today from DAZN and Sky, also considering the conditions of the television market in Italy. By 2 August, the League will have to decide whether to assign the TV rights or proceed with the opening of the envelopes containing the offers received from six subjects for the creation of the Lega Channel.

Piracy: 5 million Italians followed football with the “pezzotto”. “Illegal sites blocked in 30 minutes”

Returning to the new law, the intervention against online piracy and the “pezzotto” will be faster, allowing quick times to interrupt pirated sites and illegal transmissions. It is estimated that over five million Italians use pirated addresses to watch football matches. The Communications Authority (Agcom) will now have the power to order service providers to disable access to the site that transmits the pirated signal within thirty minutes, also making use of precautionary and urgent measures. The authority will be able to immediately inform the competent judiciary by sending a crime report. The judges will be able to trace the owner of the page and access his personal information through payment tracking. The penalties are very severe, even for users of illegal services. In fact, the provision reads: “anyone who illegally fixes a cinematographic, audiovisual or editorial work on digital, audio, video or audio-video support, in whole or in part, or carries out the reproduction, execution or communication to the the public of the fixing illegally carried out, will be punished with imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years and with a fine ranging from 2,582 to 15,493 euros”.

Serie A, DAZN and Sky: “The new anti-piracy law is fundamental”

Stefano Azzi, CEO of DAZN Italia on the approval of the draft law against online piracy in the Senate. “We are very pleased with the approval of the bill in the Senate. Thanks to the new powers attributed to Agcom, the fight against piracy will be effective and concrete. Today, thanks to the work of the Institutions and the Government, an important stage has been marked in the fight against a form of crime that is harmful and dangerous for the customers themselves. The provision will protect copyright for the benefit of the entire sports movement and those who love it, the fan. In respect of the roles, we guarantee from now on all our collaboration for a rapid and concrete implementation of the new law, which also places us at the forefront in Europe in the fight against this increasingly widespread criminal practice”.

“The anti-piracy law approved today by the Senate is a decisive step to counter a phenomenon that damages the creative and sports industries, destroying thousands of jobs and fueling organized crime”, said Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia. “The new law will make it possible to combat this phenomenon more effectively and to reaffirm the legality of protection for all those who legitimately enjoy their favorite content,” concluded Duilio.

