Twenty years of passion and skills. Renault Sport technicians have been working in the Les Ulis workshop in France for a quarter of a century inspired by the cult of passion in order to create legendary models in the range.

Renault Sport: The first model is a two-seater roadster

It all begins with an atypical model. Indeed, it is true that the name Renault Sport is a symbol that stimulates the imagination and embodies a strong vision of the automobile and this was certainly the intention of the French marque when it first embarked on the production of a car with this logo. Encouraged by the commercial success of the Clio Williams, Renault Sport developed the “W94” project, which took the public by surprise when the result was presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 1995. The Renault Spider, a true “atypical rolling object”, caused a sensation .

With the aluminum frame and the engine in the central rear position, this two-seater roadster, produced in Dieppe in the Alpine workshops between 1995 and 1999, became a veritable manifesto.

Renault Sport: highly envied skills

From the very first steps in the sports section, the style is evident and since then it has been declined in various models maintaining the same approach: great performance and driving pleasure. Since 2000, the Clio RS, based on the Clio 2, applies this philosophy, offering superior performance to the Clio Williams, with an absolutely discreet livery. The Clio 3 and 4 will also have the right to the Renault Sport version, but the one that will always be remembered is certainly the Clio V6, released the same year as the Clio 2 RS With the 230 HP engine in the central rear position and the bodybuilder mudguards, it conquers everyone and embodies the Renault Sport spirit in a striking and spectacular way! thisenfant terrible it has become a “collector’s item” which today is valued at up to 100 thousand euros.

The transition to the sports version of Megane

The Renault Sport teams, based in Les Ulis, southwest of the Paris region, soon focused on Mégane with the same passion and pursuit of performance that they dedicated to Clio. Laurent Hurgon, in charge of developing the various Méganes signed by Renault Sport, reveals some of the secrets that have made Renault Sport Cars successful. In fact, Renault Sport has a wealth of racing experience and the team has tried to adapt the lessons learned on the track and in rallies to production cars. For example, the hydraulic compression limit switches, present starting from the Clio 2 RS, are a solution derived from the diamond brand’s experience in rallies.