Goodbye small screen!New BYD Qin PLUS DM-i interior official image: the biggest short board is made up

On February 6, Kuai Technology obtained the official interior image of its new Qin PLUS DM-i from BYD Auto. The car is named2023 Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Editionwhich will be launched on February 10, the biggest change is the new color scheme, the shortcomings of the interior are made up, and the cruising range is further improved.

This release is the official interior image. Generally speaking, the design style of the current model is still used, but the details have been adjusted. For example, the small-sized LCD instrument panel that has been complained by users has been upgraded.Now the size has reached 8.8 inches, and it is suspended, no longer embeddedthe visual effect is more technological.

also,The new car also provides warm sun brown interior color matchingthe low-saturation and elegant color scheme is very warm, and the integrated sports seats are added with perforation technology to further enhance the driving experience.

The audio system of the high-end model of the new car has also been upgraded to 8 speakers, and front seat heating has been added. The car key has been changed from the previous two traditional mechanical keys to one traditional mechanical key and one NFC card key, which is more convenient to use.

In terms of appearance, the car has basically not undergone major changes, and it is still the design language of the dynasty family. The larger “dragon mouth” front grille and the internal “dragon armor” elements bring a strong sensory impact. The black jade blue color scheme is more advanced overall.

The power system is also a highlight of the new car. It is still equipped with DM-i super hybrid, which is composed of 1.5L four-cylinder “Xiaoyun” engine stage + motor. The engine can output a maximum of 110 horsepower and a peak torque of 135 Nm , thermal efficiency up to 43%,The electric hybrid system has a maximum output power of 145 kW and a peak torque of 325 Nm。

However, through the adjustment of the engine series and parallel logic, the engineerThe car’s comprehensive cruising range has also been increased from the previous 1200km to 1310km.more fuel-efficient, better running, and the cost of using the car is further reduced.