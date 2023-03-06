Banks and checks: what happens to customers

In 2013, that is ten years ago, the checks represented about 5% of the cashless payments market. Today, this value has dropped below 1%. Yet, they still have a place in the world of payments. The reason is simple: bank customers, those who appreciate the counter so much, are often getting older and prefer the strengths and weaknesses of checks to payments with smartphone e credit cards.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s announcement

Some banks are pushing for their elimination. It was the forerunner Intesa Sanpaolo. “From 8 May”, explained the bank in a letter delivered by the institution to some customers, “you will no longer be able to use your checkbook. We also inform you that starting from the same date, you will be able to pay online instant payouts without any additional commission, at the same cost as the Italy bank transfer”. The letter was addressed to a few thousand customersbut it is certainly a path now marked out.

The choice of Unicredit

UniCreditfor example, let it be known to Truth&Business which, “while continuing to ensure the use of cheques, as part of a sustainability and digitization strategy that the bank has been undertaking for some time, for years has had products in its catalog such as My Genius Greenan account that does not issue checks and, in general, sensitize customers to choose to use advanced payment instruments with a view to encouraging sustainability”.

Isolated initiatives

But those of the two big ones Understanding e Unicredit for the moment they seem to remain isolated initiatives. Another big bank like Monte dei Paschi di Siena let it be known that on the subject of assignments, the offer has remained unchanged. “Banca Mps at the moment it continues to issue bank check books at the request of customers”, she replied when asked on the subject. The same goes for CheBanca!the group’s retail banking institution Mediobanca who specified that he had no “intention to cancel bank checks”.

“Exclusive Uses”

The group we, while acknowledging that checks are no longer a cutting-edge tool, let it be known that “we currently have no plans to discontinue the service in the short to medium term. In the sector of payments checks remain perhaps the last physical product in a context where the push for digitization there is a strong increase”, they recall from the Emilian group. “It should be emphasized that the tool still covers somewhat exclusive use cases, both for the private clientele both for companies. However, it can be said that the time is ripe for a broader reflection aimed at identifying a medium-termdigital alternative and in step with the user experience on payments”, they conclude.

The customer segments

The location of the Emilian Credit goes hand in hand with that of another giant of the Italian banking system such as BancoBpm. “It is true that the bank check has an increasingly limited use compared to other payment methods”, say da Meda Square, “for example the digital ones. However, at the moment, we have not undertaken reflections on the matter also because for a range of customers checks continue to constitute a valid tool of payment”.

Digital versus paper

Not much different is the opinion of Bper which explains how, “we continue to handle checks. In any case, the increasingly accentuated preference of customers for the use of digital channels of the bank is a trend that has been going on for some time and we believe it will continue in the near future and, as a result, the use of checks has significantly decreased”.