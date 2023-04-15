Goodbye to Citizenship Income. Here comes the Guarantee for inclusion: 500 euros per month

ROME – Basic incomeit changes. From 1 January 2024 will be replaced by Guarantee for inclusion (Gil): a monthly allowance of 500 euros (updated to the equivalence scale) which will go to families which include at least one disabled person, one over 60, a minor or a disabled civilian. The subsidy will be paid for 18 months; will start again for another year after a month’s break. The subsidy is integrated up to 3,360 euros (280 euros per month) as a rent contribution. The measure, according to government forecasts, will affect approx 709 thousand households per an expense just over 5.3 billion.

Caritas: “Replace income with two measures: Al and Rep. No to the government’s definition of employable people” by Valentina Conte

March 30, 2023



The reform of the RDC includes two other “legs”. The Job Activation Guarantee it will be recognized to people aged between 18 and 59 in conditions of absolute poverty, with an ISEE not exceeding 6,000 euros, who do not have the requisites to access the Guarantee for inclusion.

The performance of accompaniment to work instead it will be worth 350 euros per month: from 1 September, beneficiaries of the Citizenship Income will be able to request it who, at the time of the expiry of the seven months foreseen for this year, have signed a Pact for work and are included in active policy measures. The estimated audience includes 213,000 people from 154,000 households; the expenditure amounts to 276 million.

The relief

A 100% contribution relief for two years, up to a maximum of 8,000 euros a year, if the worker is hired on a permanent contract. It is one of the rules, contained in the decree, to promote employment. The relief drops to 50%, for a maximum amount of 4,000 euros per year, if the contract is fixed-term or seasonal. The technical report, attached to the provision, estimates 20,000 permanent contracts per year and 50,000 fixed-term or seasonal contracts.

Fixed-term contracts change: the government for deregulation by Valentina Conte

10 March 2023



The sanctions

From 2 to 6 years of imprisonment for those who improperly benefit from the Inclusion Guarantee, by presenting counterfeit documents or false information. From 1 to 3 years, on the other hand, for those who have not communicated changes in their income to INPS.

Single check

A rule of the provision acknowledges the increase of the single cheque also for minors who belong to families where there is only one working parent (if the other is deceased). Currently, the increase in the allowance is recognized only if both parents have earned income.