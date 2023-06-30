Goodbye to Mario Virano, the man of the Turin-Lyon TAV

Listen to the audio version of the article

Farewell to Mario Virano, the man of the Turin-Lyon dialogue. This was announced by Telt, the company of which he was general manager since 2015. Virano, born in Rivoli (Turin) in 1944, presided over the Turin-Lyon Observatory from 2006 to 2014 as extraordinary government commissioner. He has held international assignments in the Comité de Transport Public des Communautés Européennes and in the Uitp. He directed Eidos spa (Studies, Research, Design) for a decade, and was CEO of the Sitaf motorway company and board member of Anas.

«The president and all his colleagues – reads a note – rally with affection around the family of the architect Virano, remembering the man and the professional who dedicated his life to the construction of the new Turin-Lyon railway, promoting the dialogue and confrontation inside and outside of society”.

The man of dialogue

Virano has been a contract professor at the Polytechnic of Turin and at the Iuav of Venice with courses on Infrastructures and the territory. He was awarded the Legion of Honor in 2009 by the French Republic. The Turin Chamber of Commerce named him Turinese of the Year 2012 and in 2013 he was awarded the title of Grand Officer of Merit by the President of the Republic. He is the author of various books including: Autostrade e Territorio (Il Sole 24 Ore), Parole sulla Strada (Daniela Piazza editore), Turin Health Park, Architecture. Virano passed away in what is considered “the turning point” for the Turin-Lyon, the work to which he dedicated his entire life.

In the coming days, the call for tenders worth 3 billion will arrive with which Telt – the Italian-French company in charge of building and then managing the cross-border section of the new railway line – will entrust the superstructure and technological equipment of the international section. According to forecasts, after the recent confirmation of the allocation of 3 billion euros by France, the base tunnel will be ready in 2033 and the number of trains per day will go from 30 to 100, and 4-5 years later they will become 180.

Photo Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse 10 10 2016 Chiomonte ( Italy) breaking latest news Inauguration of Tunnel Art Work, the first Tunnel Art experiment at an international level In the photo: The work of Simone Fugazzotto – Mario Virano Photo Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse October 10, 2016 Chiomonte ( Italy) News Inauguration of of Tunnel Artwork, first experiment of Art Tunnel internationally In the pic: Simone Fugazzotto artwork – Mario Virano

Cirio, «Virano a man of great value»

«With the death of Mario Virano, Turin and Piedmont lose a man of great value who gave his extraordinary contribution in the many professional and human experiences of his life, starting from his commitment to achieve the realization of the Turin-Lyon which today it is an ongoing construction site and will be completed in a few years, bringing Piedmont into the heart of Europe» writes the president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, regarding the death of Mario Virano, general manager of Telt (Tunnel euroalpin Turin Lyon). «From today-he adds-we will continue with even more determination with the strength of the memory of him and with the example of his commitment».