Google and Big Tech consume more energy than Austria

Google and the other Big Techs consume more energy than Austria

It seems incredible but if the web were a nation it would be fourth in the world for CO2 emissions behind China, the USA and India. This is because when we visit a website, send emails, watch a film, the data center where they are loaded consumes C02 in Italy since it is powered by 60 percent electricity from fossil sources.

Furthermore, Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft, companies that capitalize a staggering 18.5 trillion dollars have emitted more C02 than Belgium and Romania. The data emerges from the second edition of theESG Big Tech Observatory in which Karma Metrix has analyzed the sustainability reports published by Amazon, Google, Apple, Meta e Microsoft in the past four years.

The 5 big techs also they used up energy for 75.6 million MWh, i.e more than nations like Austria, Algeria and Venezuela. In general, the energy consumption of these companies increased by 209.5% from 2018 to 2021 (last year in which sustainability reports are available for all).

Big Techs are committed to sustainability but that’s not enough

Analyzing the sustainability reports of companies, it emerges how all the big 5 of technology (3 of which are global cloud leaders) are working hard to improve their emissions reduce the carbon footprint and tackle climate change. Among the most popular initiatives is the increase in the use of renewable energy sources, the reduction of fossil fuels and the continuous search for maximum energy efficiency in data centres. In fact, it should be borne in mind that a website produces emissions both due to the inefficient ways of creating web pages, and due to the fossil fuels that power data centers and end devices used by the user.

More awareness in the use of the web and digital activities

“To combat climate change, it is not enough to plant trees or switch to electric cars: it is necessary to save energy and reduce emissions also from digital activities. With 60% of users unaware that the use of the internet generates emissions – he explained Ale Agostini, CEO of Karma Metrix – we have a duty to raise awareness by measuring the impact of digital and saving. Hence the idea of ​​the ESG Big Tech observatory. The Big Techs, 3 of which are world leaders in cloud computing services, can and must do more to reduce their carbon footprint, making companies and users more aware that the network also pollutes”.

But there’s more. In fact, the report does not include the start of use by users of Chat Gpt, i.e. the artificial intelligence tool that could raise the web’s C02 emissions again.