Meta would also shut down access to news content in Canada if the law were passed in its current form, said Rachel Curran, Meta Canada’s director of public policies. Facebook feeds brought more than 1.9 billion clicks to Canadian publishers in the 12 months ended April 2022, an estimated $230 million in free marketing. “A framework that requires us to compensate publishers for links or news content that they voluntarily post on our platforms is impractical,” Curran said.