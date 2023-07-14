Google Bard: ChatGPT competitor launches in Germany, it really can

Anyone who has wanted to have a short story, homework for school and university or a wedding speech written in the past few months inevitably ended up with the chatbots from ChatGPT or Microsoft’s Bing. Google’s chatbot by the name of Bard remained unavailable to visitors from Germany.

True, she promised Bard websitethat artificial intelligence could help explain to children why the sky is blue. Or that she could make a travel plan for the next trip to Ireland. But not for everyone. “Bard is currently not supported in your country,” it said. And: “Stay tuned in!”

Internet users in Germany now also have a real choice. “Starting today, you can use Bard in over 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, and Spanish,” Google product manager Jack Krawczyk wrote in a blog post. The chatbot, which was only available in the USA and Great Britain when it was launched, is now available in 59 other countries and territories in one fell swoop. WORLD answers the most important questions.

What is bard?

Google Bard is a generative artificial intelligence. The chatbot was developed by Google to simulate human conversations using natural language processing and machine learning. Bard is based on a language model developed by Google. Bard accepts input and, more recently, photos, and provides text-based responses, which Bard can also read aloud.

How do I use bard?

The chatbot can be accessed via the website bard.google.com call. There you log in with your Google account if you haven’t already done so in your browser. The minimum age for use is 18 years. The age that users have specified in their Google account settings is decisive here. Bard has an input mask, as known from the Google search engine. When using Bard, Google shows warnings in various places, pointing out that Bard is still in an experimental phase. Below each response is a warning: “Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that does not reflect the views of Google..”

Why is Bard only now coming to Germany?

Bard has been available in the US and UK since March. Apparently, some agreements had to be made with regulators and adjustments made for the introduction in Europe. “In the run-up to this introduction, we had very productive discussions with many data protection authorities,” a Google spokeswoman told WELT.

Google is therefore confident that Bard will meet local legal requirements. Additional steps have been taken for the EU launch, including the launch of a new privacy overview that centralizes key privacy content, an improvement in contextual disclosures, and an explainer video about how Bard works and some of its limitations.

What competitors does Bard have?

The most well-known generative artificial intelligence is ChatGPT from OpenAI. ChatGPT has been available since last November and has gained a large number of users very quickly. Microsoft has invested financially in OpenAI and uses its technology in connection with its search engine Bing. But there are other chatbots that are also based on generative artificial intelligence, including Claude von Anthropic.

How is Bard different from ChatGPT and Bing?

ChatGPT has been fed with data going up to September 2021. The chatbot has no knowledge of recent events. Even if Bing accesses OpenAI technology, Microsoft enriches its chatbot with current information from the Internet. Bard also accesses the Internet. There are larger differences in the response times of the chatbots. In the WELT test, ChatGPT showed the fastest reaction, followed by Bard. Microsoft’s Bing, on the other hand, took at least twice as long as its competitors to find an answer.

Is Bard suitable as a search engine?

No, neither does ChatGPT. In fact, the chatbots tend to hallucinate, they invent answers. An example: Yesterday the news agencies reported that the first auction of four sites for offshore wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas by the Federal Network Agency achieved 12.6 billion euros. ChatGPT could not give an answer to the question of the amount of proceeds because the state of knowledge ends in September 2021. Bard gave the wrong answer to this question and named proceeds of 1.45 billion euros. Bard even listed a number of companies and named their individual bids. All wrong. Only Bing was right with his answer. When asked about the new Secretary General of the CDU, only Bing was able to find the right answer.

Google Bard could not name the new general secretary of the CDU

Source: WORLD

So what are chatbots good for?

They are good at summarizing, shortening and structuring texts, formulate them themselves and even support programming by creating code and checking it for errors. Generative AI can also help with brainstorming to develop ideas. It is also useful when setting up and weighing up the pros and cons. “With Bard, we want to help you explore with curiosity, expand your imagination, and ultimately bring your ideas to life – not just by answering your questions, but by helping you think them through,” Google writes manager Krawczyk in his blog post.

At the G7 summit in Elmau, Google Bard got it wrong by a whole year. The growth forecast for Germany in the current year is also far from 2.5 percent

Source: WORLD

Will Bard become a voice assistant?

Not for now. In contrast to ChatGPT and Bing, Bard is not even available as a mobile app for smartphones, it can only be accessed via the website bard.google.com. Google calls Bard “an early-stage AI experiment.” That might also be the reason why Bard is not even embedded as part of the Google search. First of all, the Google Assistant will exist in parallel as a voice assistant. But it doesn’t always have to be this way: “We will find ways to integrate Bard and Assistant over time.”

Does Bard disclose his sources?

Not at first glance like Microsoft does with Bing. There are footnotes in the answer text, the associated sources are listed below the answer and can be clicked on immediately. ChatGPT also does not show any sources in the answers. But you can find out the source with both Bard and ChatGPT in a further question. Bard also puts a button under each answer that says “Search with Google.” After clicking on it, several suggestions for a Google search appear, which then lead directly to the Google search page.

