Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said he wants to make the company 20% more efficient and this could include staff cuts.

Speaking at the Code Conference in Los Angeles, Pichai provided further details on how he is planning to make the company more efficient in the face of economic uncertainty and a wider slowdown in ad spending, of which Google has been the biggest beneficiary so far. “The more we try to understand the macroeconomic situation, the more uncertain we feel,” Pichai said on stage on Tuesday. “The macroeconomic trend is related to advertising spending, consumer spending and so on.” While believing that macroeconomic factors are beyond his control, Pichai acknowledged that the company has become “slower” following the increase in headcount.

“We want to make sure that, as a company, when you have fewer resources than ever before, you prioritize all the right things to work on and that your employees are really productive and can have an impact on the things they’re working on, so it’s what we are spending our time on ”.

“Sometimes there are areas where progress needs to be made [dove] there are three people making decisions; understanding it and reducing it to two or one improves efficiency by 20%, ”the Google number one said in another example.