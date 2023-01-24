[Sina Technology News]Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Sundar Pichai) told employees on Monday that the recent layoff decision was a decisive step taken during the company’s slowing growth.

According to the internal meeting minutes, at a recent staff meeting, Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, said that he had discussed with the company’s co-founders and the board of directors about the decision to lay off 6% of employees. “Without clear and decisive action sooner, the problems we face could be compounded and worse,” he said.

Google announced on Friday that it would lay off about 12,000 workers, the latest tech giant to announce plans for massive layoffs. While speculation about the layoffs has been going on for months, for some employees, the layoffs are still taking their toll. Some employees didn’t even find out they had lost their jobs until they lost access to company systems. However, Pichai emphasized that the layoffs were the result of careful consideration. “The process of layoffs is not random,” he stressed.

Google’s chief talent officer, Fiona Cicconi, said at a staff meeting that the size of Google’s workforce dictates that the decision can only be made within a relatively small circle. “In an ideal world, we’d give every manager advance notice, but at Google we have over 30,000 managers. We want to get that as soon as possible,” she said.

Another executive said the layoff compensation package is more geared toward giving back to employees who have been with the company longer.

Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat (Ruth Porat) emphasized at the meeting that layoffs will free up resources for the company to continue investing in key priorities. “By acting early, we created the ability to invest in long-term growth,” she said. “While the decision to cut jobs was tough, these are the rewards for us.”