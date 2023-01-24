Home Business Google CEO Pichai said layoffs were carefully considered to avoid more serious problems-Shangbao Indonesia
Business

Google CEO Pichai said layoffs were carefully considered to avoid more serious problems-Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
Google CEO Pichai said layoffs were carefully considered to avoid more serious problems-Shangbao Indonesia

January 24, 2023 at 21:29 PM

103

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

[Sina Technology News]Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Sundar Pichai) told employees on Monday that the recent layoff decision was a decisive step taken during the company’s slowing growth.
According to the internal meeting minutes, at a recent staff meeting, Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, said that he had discussed with the company’s co-founders and the board of directors about the decision to lay off 6% of employees. “Without clear and decisive action sooner, the problems we face could be compounded and worse,” he said.
Google announced on Friday that it would lay off about 12,000 workers, the latest tech giant to announce plans for massive layoffs. While speculation about the layoffs has been going on for months, for some employees, the layoffs are still taking their toll. Some employees didn’t even find out they had lost their jobs until they lost access to company systems. However, Pichai emphasized that the layoffs were the result of careful consideration. “The process of layoffs is not random,” he stressed.
Google’s chief talent officer, Fiona Cicconi, said at a staff meeting that the size of Google’s workforce dictates that the decision can only be made within a relatively small circle. “In an ideal world, we’d give every manager advance notice, but at Google we have over 30,000 managers. We want to get that as soon as possible,” she said.
Another executive said the layoff compensation package is more geared toward giving back to employees who have been with the company longer.
Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat (Ruth Porat) emphasized at the meeting that layoffs will free up resources for the company to continue investing in key priorities. “By acting early, we created the ability to invest in long-term growth,” she said. “While the decision to cut jobs was tough, these are the rewards for us.”

See also  Piazza Affari up with StMicroelectronics

You may also like

Electric cars, Toyota and Enel X Way together...

The new list of “Most ETF” brokerages is...

Fincantieri: the amphibious unit for Qatar launched in...

Baijiu welcomes the spring? “Teams dominate the screen”...

Strike of petrol stations, the ministry summons the...

Sustainable Eni bond, boom in demand for 10...

The front face design of Xiaomi car went...

Intesa SanPaolo preview on accounts. ECB effect

Energy subsidy costs and interest on debt soar...

The Wankel returns and recharges the electric car

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy