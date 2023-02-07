Home Business Google challenges the US startup OpenAI: the countermove to ChatGPT is Bard
Google challenges the US startup OpenAI: the countermove to ChatGPT is Bard

Google challenges the US startup OpenAI: the countermove to ChatGPT is Bard

Google studies the launch of Bard, the answer to ChatGPT

The tech giant Google heels the american startup OpenAI on the subject of artificial intelligence: Alphabet would be studying the creation of a new creature that “aims to combine the breadth of world knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our linguistic models,” explained Sundar Pichai, CEO of the big tech. The tech giant has announced the launch your own robot specialized in conversation, called Bardbeing tested, a few months after the arrival of ChatGPTthe software of the US startup.

“Bard aims to combine the breadth of world knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our greats language models“, Pichai explained in a statement. The goal, according to the CEO, is to make Bard available to the public “in the coming weeks” and will draw on the information from the web “to provide fresh, high-quality answers.” Bard is based on LaMDAthe company’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications system, and has been under development for several years.

Last week, Cnbc reported that Google is testing some of these features with employees as part of a “code red to respond to” plan ChatGPT, the popular chatbot supported in part by Microsoft: Features included a chatbot called “Apprentice Bardas well as new research desktop designs that could be used in a question-and-answer format.”

