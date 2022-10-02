Home Business Google cloud gaming platform Stadia unexpectedly announced the shutdown of manufacturers to rescue player data – Google Google
Just recently, Google, a pioneer in the cloud gaming industry, suddenly announced,Stadia, its cloud gaming service platform, will be officially shut down on January 18, 2023.After the news without warning came out, both players and developers were in an uproar. A large number of games that were originally scheduled to be launched on the Stadia platform will have to change their release plans, and players will also face hundreds of hours of archives “disappearing to nothing.” “risks of.

But fortunately,A number of developers have announced that they will try to “rescue” players’ game data before the platform shuts down.

At present, Ubisoft said that it will help all players who purchased their own games on the Stadia platform to migrate the purchased games and archived content to the PC platform.

And Bungie also said on the official forum that it is discussing the problems that “Destiny 2” players may encounter on Stadia, and will notify players as soon as an action plan is made.

In addition, IOI, the developer of the “Hitman” series, also said on social media that it is studying how to accommodate player accounts and archive data from Stadia.

