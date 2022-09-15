The annual Google Developers Conference is a window for Google to show the latest technologies, products and business innovations to the outside world . From September 14th to 15th, the Google 2022 Developer Conference will be held online + offline. Focusing on Google’s latest breakthroughs in the field of digital innovation, it introduces Google’s cross-platform technology , privacy protection, AI and XR and other technologies, as well as the latest Commercial landing results.

At the opening ceremony of the conference, Chen Junting, President of Google Greater China, took the stage and said, “Faced with the current complex global environment and profound changes, technology is no longer limited to solving problems, but also helping others create beauty. More and more engineers are Use technology and digital power to integrate information and respond to change.”

Facing the products and services of today and the future, how does Google provide continuous support for developers and partners to code the future together at this developer conference?

To be one step closer to Apple

According to Zhao Yijiang, head of business development for Google Play in mainland China, as of now, the Android system has been running on more than 3 billion devices. With such a large number of products, how to solve the data interoperability and interface adaptation between applications on different products and devices? The problem of matching has become a major challenge that developers have to face.

With the support of technical capabilities such as the Android Studio developer platform, Firebase and Flutter framework provided by Google, these cross-device and cross-platform application development and deployment problems are becoming more and more simple. Consumers can enjoy Cross-platform interactive experiences continue to become a reality.

Firebase is an efficient developer tool based on Google Cloud that can help mobile and web application developers to easily build apps. Flutter is Google’s open source user interface construction toolkit, which can help developers efficiently build multi-platform applications through a set of code bases, and support the development and deployment of mobile, web, desktop and embedded platforms.

According to this conference, at present, Firebase has achieved stable integration with Flutter, and Google has migrated the source code and documentation related to Flutter to the Firebase main code base and website. That means, a combination of the two. It will further accelerate the cross-platform development speed of Google’s developers using this technology.

In fact, at the Google I/O developer conference held in May this year, Google announced that Firebase supports the cross-platform mobile development framework Flutter, and further announced that Firebase supports more Swift language functions, which can realize the support of Apple iOS, etc. Series applications have better support.

In the era of mobile Internet, open source mobile application developers headed by Google and closed-source mobile application developers headed by Apple are often faced with the problem of adopting ecology and product fragmentation due to the incompatibility of underlying technologies. With Firebase announcing that it fully supports the Swift language, in the future, Apple developers will be able to directly use the latest Swift functions to call Google’s Firebase functions to realize the co-connection of data and data between the two systems, thereby improving the efficiency of cross-platform product development and deployment.

According to the Flutter product manager’s introduction at this developer conference, in a latest survey report, 85% of developers believe that Flutter allows their applications to cover a wider range of platforms. In this developer conference, the combination of Flutter and Firebase has also become the focus of this conference.

In recent years, mobile terminal manufacturers with system-level strength, including Huawei and Apple, have been actively promoting cross-terminal technology research and development and product deployment capabilities. With the continuous development of Flutter and Firebase technologies and the deepening of their integration, Google-led “Cross-platform” technical capabilities are also accelerating.

According to Google’s official data, Flutter has basically surpassed other cross-platform frameworks and become the most popular mobile cross-platform development tool. As of February 2022, nearly 500,000 applications use Flutter.

In addition, among the many new features launched, Crashlytics, the Firebase crash analysis service, is a major update, which greatly strengthens the attention and monitoring of Flutter applications.

Privacy protection in focus

Just last month, the Android 13 stable running version was officially released to users around the world, with upgrades in terms of privacy protection, system productivity, and production standards. Among them, privacy protection has become the focus of attention. At this developer conference, the protection of user data and developer intellectual property rights was also highlighted.

For mobile Internet platform-based enterprises, the foundation of business success lies in gaining the trust of users and stakeholders on the platform, and based on this, the exchange of benefits is formed. In recent years, countries around the world have continuously introduced measures to restrict data access to technology Internet companies due to concerns about user privacy and data protection. Domestically, in the past two years, a series of laws and regulations such as the “Personal Information Protection Law”, “Network Security Review Measures” and “Data Security Law” have been promulgated, which has also demonstrated to the outside world that the social level attaches great importance to the protection of personal information.

According to Zhao Yijiang, head of business development for Google Play in mainland China, on Google Play, the current Date safety section technology launched by Google allows users to intuitively understand the collection of data by devices. At the same time, Google has also launched a delivery method to protect user privacy specifically for advertising, to ensure that users’ privacy and data can be guaranteed, and to strike a balance between commercial delivery and privacy. In the future, Google will continue to promote this solution to the industry recognition and popularization.

In the process of mobile application development, third-party SDKs provide the app with all-round support for tracking data and advertising effects. However, since the SDK comes from a third party, it also brings security risks to the app. To ensure the security of ad monitoring, Google play provides developers with a new SDK retrieval function, which further helps Android developers choose, integrate and use SDKs more wisely.

In addition, Google has also introduced technology to protect applications from piracy and fraudulent activities, and protect developers and users’ rights and interests in many ways.

Mobile AR, prying open the door of the metaverse?

At Google I/O in May this year, Google released its cloud XR streaming service, Immersive Stream for XR (preview). It is reported that the service is based on the Google Cloud architecture and is similar in form to Stadia. It only needs a URL or QR code to run AR/VR content in the browser on any device, and is characterized by the smooth running of high-fidelity 3D content.

At the same time, Google also proposed the ARCore Geospatial API (ARCore) based on Android and iOS. According to reports, ARCore will enable developers to create immersive experiences in the real world in 87 countries/regions. Developers can build the corresponding AR content without having to go to the scene or scan the physical space, which can save a lot of time. and resources.

At this developer conference, Google specially introduced the commercial landing results of Immersive Stream for XR. According to reports, Aosom, a cross-border home furnishing e-commerce company, uses Immersive Stream XR technology to build a smarter product experience for users. Allow users to download the service without downloading the application. In addition, domestic companies, including Cocos, have also tried to work with ARCore, and have carried out a lot of verification and development work.

In addition, Google also opened three keynote speeches on ARCore, focusing on the latest developments in ARCore, creating location-based AR experiences through VPS and ARCore, and ARCore exploration.

In June, at WWDC 2022, Apple released the latest version of ARKit 6, upgrading its core functionality to allow developers to build better AR apps for the iPhone and iPad. It is reported that Google’s ARCore has been supported by Samsung S8 and Google’s own mobile phone Pixel. This move is generally interpreted by the outside world as Google’s response to Apple’s previous release and upgrade of ARKit.

Since 2021, with Facebook changing its name to Meta, and companies including Microsoft’s increasing investment in AR, VR and other technology research and development, the “metaverse” has become a new outlet concept, although it seems that this concept There are a lot of bubbles, and the real landing scene is limited, but with the continuous investment of Apple, Google and other companies in this field, perhaps a door belonging to the “metaverse” may be constantly being opened.

In addition to technology, this developer conference also showcased Google’s achievements in helping Chinese developers and start-ups go overseas and promoting digital talent training. In the face of the current complex global environment and profound changes, technology is evolving into a certainty that is rarely encountered when dealing with uncertainty. More and more engineers are using evolving technologies to integrate information and respond to changes.