Google: EU requests transfer of part of advertising services

Google: EU requests transfer of part of advertising services

The EU Commission orders Google “the compulsory sale” of part of its online advertising services to put an end to the competition problems detected in the sector.

At the end of a preliminary investigation launched in June 2021, the EU Antitrust accused the company of having “violated EU rules” by abusing its dominance in the advertising technology supply chain. Brussels criticizes Google for favoring its ‘display’ services (such as banners and videos) to the detriment of competitors, advertisers and online publishers.

The Mountain View giant has made it known that it does not share the EU Commission’s point of view and will respond accordingly.

