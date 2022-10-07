Google’s Android mobile software runs on more than 3 billion active devices, and millions of people use its mapping, search and email applications. Now, the tech giant will focus on developing hardware areas where it doesn’t already have an edge.

After teasing it earlier this year, the Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) company held a media event in Brooklyn on Thursday to share more about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones and the long-awaited Pixel Watch. detail. The two phones, which start at $599 and $899, respectively, feature new camera features and longer battery life. The company also released its first Google-branded smartwatch, the only Android watch to integrate technology from Fitbit, which is now part of Google. The devices will be available on October 13.

Pixel devices are relatively niche at the moment, especially with Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Samsung Electronics (Samsung…