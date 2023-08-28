Google Flights Introduces New Features for Saving Money and Reveals Top Winter Holiday Destinations

(CNN) — Google Flights has unveiled new features aimed at helping users save money and make informed travel decisions. In a press release on Monday, Google announced that the site will now provide guidance on the cheapest time to book a flight, price tracking alerts, and a price guarantee option.

One of the new features allows users to see when flight prices have typically been lowest, giving them the information they need to decide whether to book now or wait for prices to drop. This addition builds on the existing feature that shows if current prices are low, typical, or high compared to previous averages.

The price tracking feature is another valuable tool for travelers looking to score the best deal. By enabling price tracking, users will receive automatic notifications if flight prices drop significantly. This feature can be set up for specific dates or for any date, as long as the user is connected to their Google account.

Additionally, Google Flights is introducing a price guarantee option on select flight results. If a user books a flight with the price guarantee badge, Google will check the price daily before takeoff. If the price drops, the user will receive a refund of the difference through Google Pay. This price guarantee is part of a pilot program and is available for select Book on Google itineraries departing from the US.

In addition to these money-saving features, Google Flights also revealed the top-searched destinations for winter holidays. The list includes Cancun, Miami/Fort Lauderdale, London, New York, Tokyo, San Juan, Honolulu, Orlando, Paris, and Los Angeles. According to Google, the best time to book flights for Christmas holidays is around the beginning of October, with average prices being lowest 71 days before departure.

With these new features and insights, Google Flights aims to make travel planning easier and more cost-effective for its users. Whether it’s finding the best time to book, tracking prices, or guaranteeing the lowest fare, travelers can now rely on Google Flights for a seamless booking experience.

