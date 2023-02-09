Google said it would roll out new search and maps features powered by artificial intelligence, including asking questions from pictures, the latest in a global race to commercialize the technology.
Google made the announcement Wednesday at an event in Paris, a day after Microsoft Corp. said it would integrate the technology behind chatbot ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, while companies There is also a race to roll out artificial intelligence tools that can generate everything from haikus to high-definition video.
The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG ) unit said Wednesday that it plans to integrate the ChatGPT-like technology into search results to provide longer text responses to complex queries that don’t have a single correct answer, such as the best thing to watch is What constellation. Google will roll out the feature when it has confidence in the quality of the answers the AI provides, the company said.
Google Senior Vice President Prabhakar…
“We’re moving beyond the traditional concept of search to help users understand information in new ways,” Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan said at the event. New generative AI capabilities will help organize complex information and multiple viewpoints directly in search, he said.
Google announced another feature on Wednesday that will add the ability for users of Google’s Android operating system to query the search engine through images and videos they see on their phones, such as identifying local road signs.
The company also said it would introduce a new feature that lets Google Maps users explore three-dimensional spaces that artificial intelligence infers from ordinary two-dimensional images of destinations, such as the interior of a restaurant. The company also said it would expand the availability of a feature that lets users search for local businesses on a map by pointing their phone at a nearby area.
Google said on Monday that it is rolling out a new ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence service called Bard to a select group of testers and will roll it out more broadly to the public in the coming weeks. The new experimental service generates textual responses to questions users ask, based on information pulled from the web. A screenshot of one of Bard’s responses, seen by a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, shows that Bard can access real-world information through Google Search. This is where Bard differs from the initial version of ChatGPT.
Raghavan declined to provide a specific date for the public launch of Bard on Wednesday, but said the company is conducting tests to make it ready. The real bottleneck, he says, is reaching the level of quality the company expects.