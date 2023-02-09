The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG ) unit said Wednesday that it plans to integrate the ChatGPT-like technology into search results to provide longer text responses to complex queries that don’t have a single correct answer, such as the best thing to watch is What constellation. Google will roll out the feature when it has confidence in the quality of the answers the AI ​​provides, the company said.

Google made the announcement Wednesday at an event in Paris, a day after Microsoft Corp. said it would integrate the technology behind chatbot ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, while companies There is also a race to roll out artificial intelligence tools that can generate everything from haikus to high-definition video.

Google said it would roll out new search and maps features powered by artificial intelligence, including asking questions from pictures, the latest in a global race to commercialize the technology .

