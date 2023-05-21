Google innovations: fast Pixel 7a, first Pixel Fold and a Pixel Tablet

So far, Google has always followed the strategy that a slimmed down version at a lower price will follow a Pixel phone around six months later – but this year there is a surprise: the Pixel 7a is hardly slimmed down and is still cheap.

At the start of sales, the Pixel 7a will be around 50 euros more expensive than the Pixel 6a at the time with a list price of 510 euros, but it could also become a bestseller because it has good equipment: It is the first a-Pixel to offer wireless charging supports the Qi standard – even if only with 7.5 watts. Gaming and scrolling on the 6.1-inch display is more fun than its predecessor because Google has increased the refresh rate from 60 to 90 Hz.

The battery capacity has even grown compared to the Pixel 7 from 4355 to 4385 mAh, which is why the a model should probably last longer than the top model. And the 7a also keeps up with the 7 in terms of computing power and memory: It has the same eight-core processor from Google and Samsung (2.85 GHz, Tensor G2 architecture) and it has the same 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Flash Features like the Pixel 7, where 256 GB of flash is only available for an extra charge.

Pixel phones are also known for their very good cameras. The 7a also improves slightly in this field and increases the resolution of the main camera compared to its predecessor. The sensor has 64 megapixels (pixel binning) and takes photos with 13 instead of 12 megapixels. The resolution of the ultra-wide-angle camera has increased moderately from 12 to 13 megapixels. You can find a test of the Pixel 7a in the upcoming c’t issue.





At first glance, the Pixel 7a looks just like the regular Pixel 7. For the first time, the hardware has only been slightly slimmed down. (Image: Google)

Google’s flip phone

The second novelty has been simmering in the rumor mill for a long time: With the Pixel Fold, Google is presenting its first foldable mobile phone. The fold should be only 1.3 centimeters thick when folded and even thinner than 6 millimeters when unfolded. This would make it the slimmest foldable at the moment. When opened, the 120 Hz OLED display has a diagonal of 7.6 inches (around 19 centimeters). When folded, the fold is operated via its second, external display, which with a diagonal of 5.8 inches (around 15 centimeters) is hardly smaller than in conventional smartphones.

Due to the slim design, there is hardly any space in the housing for the camera hardware. Accordingly, Google emphasizes that the cameras should offer the same good photo quality that one is used to from Pixel phones. The main camera with 48 MP is supported by a telephoto and ultra wide-angle lens. This could set Google apart from the competition. At Samsung, for example, the camera of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 lags behind that of the Galaxy S23. The battery has a capacity of 4821 mAh and should provide enough energy for more than 24 hours of running time.

Aside from the hardware, the Pixel Fold has some clever software tricks up its sleeve: half to three-quarters open, it can be set up like a notebook with some Google apps. For example, YouTube shows the video on the top half of the display and the controls on the bottom half. You don’t need a tripod to take photos in this mode. You simply put the half-open fold down, adjust the tilt and then trigger the recording with a voice command. Also practical: the folded Fold takes selfies with the qualitatively better main camera on the back and at the same time presents the viewfinder image on its second screen next to the camera. For all other applications, the fold supports multitasking and a split-screen view that even comes with a taskbar.

The Pixel Fold is expected to be launched in the coming months at a price of 1900 euros. The entry-level model will have a storage capacity of 256 GB. 512 GB is available for a surcharge. Until the market launch, Google wants to continue working with app developers to make as many apps as possible fit for the larger screen area. This should also benefit the third innovation: Several years after the Nexus 9, Google introduced another tablet.

The first Google tablet since 2014

The pixel tablet has a diagonal of 11 inches (28 centimeters) in 16:10 format and has a resolution of 2560 × 1600 pixels. The built-in battery has a capacity of 27 watt hours and should last up to twelve hours of video streaming. The tablet is powered by the same Tensor G2 SoC that is also used in the Pixel phones. It should also have enough computing power for games and 4K videos. The CPU is supported by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of flash memory as well as the Mali-G710 graphics unit.

However, the idea of ​​offering the tablet as a hybrid device is almost more exciting than the hardware: the box contains a docking station that magnetically accepts the tablet and supplies it with power. In the dock, it can be used like a smart display. The interface switches to a so-called hub mode, which is similar to the interface of Nest’s smart displays.





In the dock, the pixel tablet behaves like a very large smart display and controls smart home components or plays music and videos as a Google Cast sink. (Image: Google)

As soon as you place the tablet in the dock, it not only outputs the sound through its four integrated speakers, but also the more voluminous speaker in the base of the dock, which promises a richer bass. In the dock, it can then be used as a smart home center and as an audio and video player by registering in the network as a Google Cast recipient.

The Pixel Tablet will be launched on June 20th at a price of 680 euros. Google wants to offer individual docks, for example for additional rooms, for 150 euros each. In addition, there should be a protective cover for 100 euros. It does not cover the pogo pins for charging in the dock and has a fold-out metal ring on the back that serves as a stand in tablet mode if you want to place the device outside of the dock. However, Google does not mention a keyboard, so it is likely to leave notebook-like operation to competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Apple iPad.

At the Google I/O in-house exhibition, the pixel devices only came after the topic the IT world had been waiting for: How would Google react to the competition from ChatGPT & Co.? CEO Sundar Pichai presented version 2 of the language model PaLM. It is trained for multilingual texts, now includes 100 languages ​​and can handle logic, common sense and mathematics as well as programming “common” programming languages. 25 products will soon be based on PaLM 2. For example, the Med-PaLM 2, specially trained for medical issues, is designed to help with diagnoses. PaLM 2 will also help users of Google’s Office applications. From Google’s point of view, the most important area of ​​application for PaLM is probably Bard, Google’s chatbot, which is comparable to ChatGPT. In addition to English, Bard now also supports Japanese and Korean, and “soon” 40 more languages ​​are to be added. Google wants to link Bard to search and the visual search app Lens. Anyone who asks the bot about sights in New Orleans, for example, should receive images from the search in addition to texts. In combination with Lens, Bard should become multimodal. This means users will also be able to ask questions about the content of photos they upload to Bard. In addition to Google’s applications, Bard can also be used with external apps, such as Adobe’s Firefly image generator. AI is also said to significantly improve search, Google’s core business. A complex question was used as an example: “Which is better for a family with children under three and a dog, Bryce Canyon or Arches National Park?” Currently, users would split something like this into several sub-requests and puzzle the results together themselves. In the future, the search should answer such questions directly and also make more helpful suggestions for further questions than before. A big downer: The improved search and almost all other AI innovations are only announcements and – especially for German users – currently not available.







(Bild: c’t 13/2023 ) The exterminator is coming! In c’t 13/23, computer malware is tackled. With our Linux live system Desinfec’t, you can fight viruses, secure data that you thought was already lost and provide remote assistance. Find the right docking station to fight the cable clutter on your desk. USB-C or Thunderbolt? We explain what is important and have tested a number of docks. Fast, compact notebooks with the latest Intel CPUs and OLED displays also hold their ground on the test bench, and we are investigating whether and how generative AI is transforming the education sector. You can read that and more in c’t 13/23.



(spo)

