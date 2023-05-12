Google Launches Search Engine Conversation Feature, Says Search Enters New Era – WSJ

Google rolled out a conversational feature for its search engine and made its chatbot Bard generally available to English-speaking users, in a battle with Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT ) and a growing list of startups in artificial intelligence (AI) products. When the competition in the field starts, it will show its strength.

Google is calling this moment the new era of search, introducing a series of features called Search Generation Experiences that use AI programs to provide longer summaries for a range of queries. These features invite users to ask follow-up questions, opening a new interface that allows users to have a conversation with the search engine.

Instead of rolling out the product right away, Google opened up a waiting list under a new experimental program called Search Labs.

The launch is part of a series of AI-focused announcements at Google’s I/O developer conference, Google’s largest annual showcase for new products. Google is grappling with concerns that services such as the ChatGPT bot developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI could erode its dominance in search and online advertising.

Bard, which targets ChatGPT, is currently available in English for free in more than 180 countries and regions, and will soon support 40 languages ​​including Japanese and Korean, Google said. This chatbot was previously only available through a waitlist.

A new version of Google’s flagship AI program, the Pathways Language Model (PaLM 2), will be used in 25 of the company’s products, including Bard and its search engine.

Google has been improving its search engine to meet challenges from various new technologies, such as AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and short video app TikTok. Microsoft last week removed the waiting list for a new version of its Bing search engine, which includes conversations, using the same technology that powers ChatGPT, making it free for everyone to use.

On Wednesday, Google also rolled out a search feature that displays forum content and videos from sites like TikTok in a tab called perspectives. Google plans to highlight this material in the future as part of an effort to make the search engine more “visual, easy, personal and human,” The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

The changes will move Google’s search engine results further away from the traditional list of URLs, informally known as the “10 blue links” format.

“The future of search is about combining the best of search and the best of generative AI,” said Liz Reid, vice president of Google’s search engine team. “It’s not an either-or question.”

Google said the new AI search feature will include clearly marked ads in dedicated locations. Ads on Google and other Google sites brought in $162 billion last year, accounting for the vast majority of parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) sales.

Google employees are testing a new AI search feature, code-named “Magi,” before releasing it to users in the coming weeks. The feature will initially only be available in Google’s Chrome desktop browser and the company’s mobile apps.

According to a search demo provided to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, the newly developed AI capabilities appeared prominently at the top of a series of search query results. Some queries automatically give longer responses, while others require clicking a button called generate to produce the same result.

A button at the bottom of query results invites users to ask follow-up questions, triggering what Google says is a new conversational mode in the search engine.

According to the demo, the new feature typically includes as many as three links to external websites, displayed to the right of AI-generated paragraphs. This approach differs from other conversational AI search engines, such as the new Bing, which only show citations for individual sentences.

Google designed the technology to surface links that broadly corroborate the information contained in the passage, Reid said. If the program can’t verify an answer, it won’t display the text, she said.

Google will monitor the impact of these new features on website owners and work with online publishers throughout the process, Reid said.

“If we use this technology correctly and try to make search more natural, people will ask more questions,” Reid said. She said that Google is driving more and more traffic to other websites every year.

Like Bard, Google called these new AI search features an experiment and said it would listen to user feedback. The company said it limited the search engine’s ability to speak freely after finding that such output showed a higher likelihood of inaccuracy.

Google said it will also limit responses to certain dangerous and explicit topics and add additional disclaimers to health-related queries, though content that violates company policy may still appear.

Asked on Tuesday who would win the Russia-Ukraine war, Google’s new AI feature produced a three-paragraph text giving reasons why Ukraine would win, with links to The New Yorker, Articles from the Council on Foreign Relations and Wikipedia.

Reid said the feature shouldn’t have an answer to the question, saying, “It’s a little too definitive of an answer to a question that I think is a matter of opinion.”