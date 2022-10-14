Home Business Google Pixel 7 Pro DXOMARK image sub-announcement: tied for the world’s first with the Honor Magic4 – Google Android
Google Pixel 7 Pro DXOMARK image sub-announcement: tied for the world's first with the Honor Magic4 – Google Android

Google Pixel 7 Pro DXOMARK image sub-announcement: tied for the world’s first with the Honor Magic4 – Google Android

Today, the well-known evaluation agency DXOMARK announced the image score of Google’s next-generation flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. Surprisingly,With a total image score of 147, this model ranks first in the DXOMARK global image rankings with the Honor Magic4 Ultimate Edition.

DXOMARK said that the image experience of Google Pixel 7 Pro is excellent and stable in all aspects. Compared with the previous generation Pixel 6 Pro, it has been greatly improved, especially the zoom and video performance have made a qualitative leap due to software optimization.

It is worth mentioning that DXOMARK believes that the biggest highlight of Google Pixel 7 Pro is portrait shooting.It is slightly better than the Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the latest DXOMARK family and friends & family image sub-score.

Of course, the Google Pixel 7 Pro isn’t perfect either, with occasional chromatic aberration in indoor video clips, and shadow noise in videos and photos in high-contrast scenes and low-light conditions.

It is understood that the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a rear 50 million wide-angle main camera + 48 million telephoto + 12 million ultra-wide-angle triple camera, and a front-facing 10.8 million-pixel lens.

In terms of core configuration, Google Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with Google Tensor G2 processor, with a single-core score of 1068 and a multi-core score of 3149. Compared with competing products,The performance of this SoC is comparable to that of the Snapdragon 888, and it is significantly different from the Snapdragon 8+ and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+.

